A bill to increase the ability of pharmacists to prescribe certain medications and devices was passed by the Montana Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Jan. 24.

 (Keely Larson/KHN)

Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he’s been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.

“Access is where we’re really hurting in this state,” Buck said.

Senate Bill 112, sponsored by Republican Sen. Tom McGillvray, would address that need by expanding the limited authority Montana already gives pharmacists to prescribe medications and devices. Supporters said the measure could help fill health care gaps in rural areas in particular, while opponents worried it would give pharmacists physician-like authority without the same education.


