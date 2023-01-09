Let the news come to you

A teacher who fails to give parents and guardians advance notice of “human sexuality instruction” may be punished if the Montana Office of Public Instruction turns a legislative priority into a signed bill.

As proposed by OPI, educators who don’t alert parents within 48 hours of related lessons or events would be subject to a “gross neglect of duty” penalty.

OPI spokesperson Brian O’Leary said Friday the agency that oversees Montana public schools is still seeking a sponsor to carry a bill with such language.


