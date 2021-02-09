Efforts to revise state laws related to the COVID-19 pandemic are moving forward in the Montana Legislature.
Several bills that would give the state Legislature additional power during emergencies and that would shift authority from local health boards and officers to local elected officials have passed out of committee.
Instead of being scheduled for a floor vote, which is often the next step, the bills were sent on Friday to the House Business and Labor Committee, which will likely consider them next week, said Chair Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, on Monday.
There are several actions the committee could take, including combining some of the bills, sending them as written to the full House for consideration or passing a few and tabling the rest.
“We’ll look at everything and make our best decision, but we don’t know what that will be or when that will be,” Noland said.
The effort to revise law related to emergency powers and public health comes as some businesses, individuals and political groups have criticized health boards, saying they’re not accountable to the people and have too much power.
Public health and health care experts have pushed back on this claim, saying the boards are accountable to the public because they are appointed by elected officials and, unlike some elected officials, have the expertise necessary to make decisions on topics like wastewater treatment and infectious diseases.
So far, there are five proposals for shifting power from local health boards to local elected officials. One — House Bill 145 — has been tabled. The House Business and Labor Committee will consider the rest.
House Bill 121, introduced by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, has garnered the most support. It passed out of the House Local Government Committee on a 16-1 vote in January.
The bill would give local elected officials, such as county or city commissioners, the ability to eliminate or alter local health board rules or health officer orders issued during a declared emergency or disaster.
Public health officials have said that of the bills related to health boards, Bedey’s bill concerns them the least.
“Rep. Bedey came to public health early in the draft process,” said Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann, who is also chair of the Association of Montana Public Health Officials. “His bill is the least impactful because it focuses just on rule making and doesn’t get into our daily operations.”
Other bills that target local health boards are broader.
In addition to altering health boards, House Bill 236, sponsored by Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell redefines the terms “isolation” and quarantine” to apply only to those who are confirmed to have a specific infectious disease, a significant change from current practice.
Americans for Prosperity has worked with Regier on his bill and supports it because it is more comprehensive than other proposals, said Montana State Director David Herbst.
“We were worried about members of the Legislature just trying to pass bills because they didn’t like what happened this past year,” he said. “We really wanted to look at the foundational changes that we could make for the next issue, for the next emergency, that wouldn’t undermine our ability to respond … but also gave more voices to the people on the ground who don’t feel like they’re feeling heard.”
Like Regier’s bill, Senate Bill 108, which made it through the Senate on a party-line vote last week and which will start its journey in the House in the Business and Labor Committee, removes the law enforcement penalties for not enforcing health rules.
The Montana Family Rights Alliance and the Freedom Protection Project, two groups that formed in response to recent health orders, have also advocated for legislative changes to health boards, saying the boards need more accountability.
The Montana Human Rights Network, a Helena-based nonprofit, has said the discussions about local elected officials could have unintended consequences.
“While (legislators) may think they’re tinkering with local control … if one or more of these bills passes, (militia groups) are going to see that as a victory for county supremacy even though that’s not really what the legislators are debating,” said Travis McAdam, a program director for the group.
House Bill 316, which Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, introduced Friday, combines the changes to health boards with another idea, providing the Legislature oversight of governor-declared states of emergency.
The House Business and Labor Committee is set to consider all three bills.
House Bill 122, introduced by Bedey, focuses specifically on governor-declared states of emergency by creating a process for the Legislature to alter an emergency declaration, limiting a governor-declared emergency to 30 days and prohibiting a governor from issuing an additional emergency for the same issue. A federal state of emergency would be removed as a reason to continue a state emergency longer than 30 days.
The House State Administration Committee approved Bedey’s bill in a party-line vote a few weeks ago.
House Bill 230, sponsored by Regier, is also similar to Mercer’s new bill but would prevent the isolation and quarantine of asymptomatic individuals. It passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in late January on party lines.
Americans for Prosperity worked with Regier on the bill.
“Given the fact that the Legislature is the people’s house, it is the most direct expression of the people,” Herbst said. “There should be some accountability of the governor to the Legislature and the people of Montana.”
Opposition to bills dealing with state emergency powers has been more limited as public health officials haven’t waded into that debate, but they have raised concerns about the changes to isolation and quarantine that Regier proposes.
“We have stayed pretty neutral on the statewide emergency power issue,” Niemann, with the Association of Montana Public Health Officials, said. “We want to be able to act quickly related to an emergency, so, in general, we want laws that facilitate this.”
