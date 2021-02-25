Montana lawmakers are considering a range of bills that would make changes to I-190, the citizen-led initiative approved by voters in November that OK’d recreational marijuana in Montana.
The bills cover a variety of topics, like how and where marijuana can be grown, when dispensaries can apply for recreational licenses and if and how dispensaries can advertise their products.
The bill that is farthest along is House Bill 249, which would allow recreational dispensaries to do limited online advertising, with restrictions like not depicting the actual consumption of marijuana and not using cartoons or other imagery that targets kids and teens.
Under I-190, no advertising for marijuana is permitted, though dispensaries are able to be listed on business directories.
Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, sponsored the bill. He has said the bill is intended to drive people to the legal recreational marijuana market as opposed to the illegal marijuana market. The bill isn’t about how people voted on I-190, but how recreational marijuana businesses can reach customers, Regier said.
“All this bill does is give the legal license holders to recreational marijuana the small, discreet avenue of a website or a web app to advertise their products,” Regier said in a later House floor session held Feb. 9. “It is targeted marketing, it is not in the public’s eye, and it will help out with the fight against the illicit market.”
HB 249 has passed the House and has been referred to the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs committee. It needs approval from that committee and the Senate before it would go to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk.
Other bills dealing with recreational marijuana include House Bill 457, which would push back the date that medical marijuana dispensaries can apply for recreational licenses by a full year, from October 2021 to October 2022, and Senate Bill 341, which would limit how many dispensaries can open and how much marijuana people can by every week. Neither has moved out of committee.
House Bill 517 would revise the penalties that would apply to people under 21 who are caught in possession of marijuana, changing some of the fines and other punishments like drug education or counseling. That bill, sponsored by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, has cleared the House Judiciary Committee but has not advanced any farther.
There’s also Senate Bill 209, sponsored by Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, which would outlaw growing marijuana for commercial use outdoors, mandating that cannabis plants grown for commercial use and sale be grown in a permanent structure, a greenhouse or a hoop house.
Jacobson said in a Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation committee hearing on Feb. 18 that the bill is intended to protect very low-THC hemp plants from cross-pollination with high-THC cannabis plants.
Jacobson likened hemp to a housecat and marijuana as a tiger — the same in some ways, but different in others.
The concern with the plants mingling, Jacbson said, has to do with the federal definition of hemp. For a crop to be sold as hemp, it must test below a certain amount of THC.
“What we don’t want to have happen is a mingling of those two cats and kittens,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, SB 209 had not advanced beyond the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee.
David Hiller, who owns Yellowstone Buds in Four Corners, said the bill could have a major impact on his business because a majority of Yellowstone Buds’ product is grown outdoors, with plants inside open hoop houses behind a security fence.
“My farm may fall into that legal definition of ‘hoop,’ because while our pots are outdoors, we have a PVC hoop frame over every single one of them,” Hiller said. “Obviously if it didn’t (qualify as indoors), it would be a major blow to my farm. I’ve basically invested my entire life savings.”
Hiller said he knows he’s one of a handful of marijuana growers that grows mainly outside and a likely minority of growers that would be impacted by SB 209. He said he was also concerned about cross-pollination of his all-female plants after a hemp farm opened not far from his, but that it wasn’t an issue.
“We’re not concerned about lowering our THC, we’re concerned with the hemp pollen getting into our crop and heavily seeding it,” he said. “Lots of concern there, and guess what happened? Nothing.”
EJ Corriveau, who owns the medical dispensary Think Higher Caregiving in Bozeman, said that SB 209 wouldn’t impact Think Higher because it grows inside.
While HB 249 could raise his business’s budget by adding advertising, he said he thinks it would be positive for Think Higher and its competitors.
“You’re going to have to pay to play, essentially,” Corriveau said, “And that’s fine. That’s a normal market … that would actually be good for the overall market.”
