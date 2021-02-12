Montana lawmakers on Thursday heard testimony on bills that would limit the state’s role in transporting and quarantining wild bison on reservations.
The bills presented to the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday seek to ease the regulatory burden on tribes that import bison for cultural herds, said Rep. Marvin Weatherwax, D-Browning, who sponsored House Bills 311 and 312.
House Bill 311 would clarify that certification from the Montana Department of Livestock isn’t required when tribes transport wild bison to their land from “national parks, preserves or another reservation.”
Under the bill, the state’s certification would only be necessary when the state demonstrates “clear and convincing evidence the animal is a significant danger” to public health.
Weatherwax said HB 311 eases the regulatory burden on Montana tribes to sustain the growth of their cultural bison herds, which require diverse genetics sustained by herds in Yellowstone National Park.
Ervin Carlson, a member of the Blackfeet Nation and director of the Blackfeet Buffalo Program, spoke in support of the bill at Thursday’s hearing. He said genetic health of the tribe’s herds depends on regular importation of bison from other herds.
“Decreasing the regulatory burdens on these transfers will help ensure our buffalo and our people stay as healthy as possible,” he said.
Raylee Honeycutt, of Montana Stockgrowers Association, opposed the bill. She said bison in Yellowstone are exposed to brucellosis at high rates, and efforts to prevent any transmission should be maintained.
For decades, bison in Yellowstone have been managed under the Interagency Bison Management Plan — a document that aims to help wildlife managers prevent wild bison from transmitting brucellosis to livestock. The plan includes strict rules on the transportation of animals in the state to prevent any transmission of the disease.
Brucellosis is linked to decreased milk production and infertility in animals. It can cause them to abort. The disease has stoked the fears of Montana’s livestock industry, though there are no documented cases of bison transmitting it to livestock in the wild. Transfers in the wild have been linked to elk.
The interagency plan sets a population target for bison in Yellowstone National Park at 3,000 animals. This means a certain number of animals are killed by hunters, captured and shipped to slaughter or entered into the park’s brucellosis quarantine program annually.
The quarantine process, which is meant to produce disease-free bison, involves repeatedly testing bison for brucellosis and isolating them in holding pens for years. Bison that pass the program can go to tribes.
Limited capacity in the two facilities by Yellowstone means some disease-free bison are shipped for slaughter, but corrals at the Fort Peck reservation certified by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have expanded capacity.
House Bill 312, also sponsored by Weatherwax, would clarify that a “brucellosis-free” certification from the state is not required when wild bison are transferred from a federal agency to a tribal entity to quarantine.
The bill seeks to clear barriers preventing more bison from being quarantined in corrals at the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, according to Weatherwax. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service already tests bison thoroughly, so state certification is unnecessary, he said.
“The Fort Peck tribe has built a state of the art bison testing facility at great expense to the tribe,” he said.
Limited capacity at the federal facility means the tribal facility only holds 20% of its capacity at a given time.
Chamois Andersen, of Defenders of Wildlife, said the bill would allow more bison to be diverted from unnecessary slaughter and instead, restored to Native American lands.
This pipeline of genetically viable and valuable animals means tribes can build up their cultural herds, she said.
“Fort Peck can do more for this transfer program and not just be a token testing facility...We don’t want to see any more bison wasted,” Andersen said.
Rachel Cone, of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said the organization opposes the bill because animals kept in corrals in and near Yellowstone are closer to the park, which lowers the risk of spread. Fort Peck is in northeastern Montana.
“The state (veterinarian) and the Department of Livestock have this system in place to ensure bison are free of brucellosis, and the system works well,” she said.
While Weatherwax’s bills aim to simplify the process for relocating bison, another bill introduced this legislative session aims to do the opposite.
House Bill 302, sponsored by Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, was introduced earlier this month and awaits its first hearing in the House Agriculture Committee on Tuesday.
The bill would give county commissioners veto authority over decisions to release or relocate wild bison in any county, even the animals have been certified as brucellosis-free.
