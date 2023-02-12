Megan Zawacki

Megan Zawacki was hired as a physician assistant at St. Peter’s Health in Helena in 2020. A bill before the state legislature would allow physician assistants like her to practice independently of a doctor’s supervision.

 (Keely Larson/KHN)

Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter’s Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn’t do so for six months.

That’s because Zawacki was hired to work with a doctor who specialized in addiction medicine, but that doctor did not join St. Peter’s until three months after Zawacki was hired, and it was another three months before he became her supervisor. Under Montana law, physician assistants must be supervised by a licensed physician, with a supervision agreement filed with the state Board of Medical Examiners.

Zawacki had an interim agreement that allowed her to begin work, but she needed that supervision agreement to prescribe Suboxone. While Zawacki was waiting, the only way her patients could get Suboxone was in the emergency room, where it costs more and comes in only a three-day supply. Zawacki said a three-day supply is meant to get a patient through withdrawal, but months of treatment are needed to end substance use.


Keely Larson is the KHN fellow for the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Newspaper Association, and Kaiser Health News.

