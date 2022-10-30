For the last decade, House District 69, which includes Manhattan, Three Forks and Churchill, has been a Republican stronghold in Gallatin County.
Republican legislators have easily cruised to victory in the district, typically by a margin of 3,000 votes. Incumbent Rep. Jennifer Carlson is seeking a second term in the district, and previously ran unopposed for her seat in the 2020 General Election.
Now, she has two opponents: Democrat Rocky Hamilton and Libertarian Carl Mohler.
Hamilton is a former sergeant of the Three Forks Police Department who intends to bring people together to solve issues, like property taxes.
Hamilton chose to run for public office because he noticed outside politics were coming into the state and influencing decisions in the legislature. He said those decisions and resulting laws were narrow, and affected only certain groups of people.
“A lot of what concerns me is a lot of our laws last session, a lot of bills getting pushed through weren’t really issues that impact day-to-day life here in Montana,” Hamilton said.
Mohler did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Carlson described herself as apolitical. She said the basic core of all her legislative actions boils down to putting a higher value on life.
“Because all life needs to have value because it’s really not a stretch to go from ‘life is disposable to my life is disposable,’” Carlson said.
Mental health is an important issue for Hamilton.
He said that he would like to get more mental health professionals on the streets with police officers, and to create a Montana model for crisis intervention training for officers. He said that tax money from marijuana could help to fund those ideas.
“Working as a police officer, we were out there dealing with mental health issues but we’re not mental health professionals,” Hamilton said.
Child care in the state is a top issue for Carlson. In her opinion, there are too many restrictions on child care in Montana.
She said that the Department of Public Health and Humans Services, which handles child care licensing in the state, isn’t “necessarily following the law.”
Carlson said that it is illegal in the state to provide child care for a neighbor without a license or registration. The state requires a family, friend and neighbor application for people intending to care for up to four children in their own home, according to the DPHHS.
She said the requirements are burdensome for people in small towns, and thinks that people wanting to watch their neighbors’ kids should not have the same requirements as day care centers.
Another priority for Carlson is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities, like the Gallatin Rest Home.
She supports the county commission’s proposed mill levy that would use tax money to help keep the facility afloat, but thinks it’s sad that “we have to increase taxes to do it.”
Carlson is on the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Interim Committee, and said that she and her fellow committee members sent a letter in June to Gov. Greg Gianforte and the DPHHS, urging for a way to increase the reimbursement rate before next year.
“This should be a priority, in my opinion,” Carlson said. “And so I really hope that this levy passing isn’t going to take the pressure off the state to fix the Medicaid rate.”
Hamilton supports a rate increase, too, but is also concerned about housing, affordability and property taxes. He said that the issues are complicated, and wished there was an easy fix.
He added that when you find a way to ease the burden on people, someone else is going to get hurt. For affordable housing, Hamilton suggested getting realtors, developers and local leaders together to figure out solutions.
The core of the property tax issue is that property values have gone up, Hamilton said, and that is tied to growth. He cautioned against a knee jerk reaction to solving property issues for harm it could cause in the future.
Carlson said that the property tax issue boils down to voters approving more spending on the local level, like through approving education levies.
“So the way to lower your property taxes is to stop voting for more stuff. Stop asking the state and the city and the government to do more things. And your property tax will stop going up,” Carlson said.
She intends to revive a property tax bill she sponsored last session, which could revise the payment procedure for past due property taxes for people in jeopardy of losing their homes. Her bill would allow people to make a payment on the first missed year rather than the most recent.
