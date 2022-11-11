With Republicans likely on their way to having a super-majority in the Legislature after Tuesday’s elections, two longtime Montana lawmakers discussed what the future may hold in Helena.
State Sens. Diane Sands, D-Missoula and Gordon Vance, R-Belgrade, spoke during a virtual forum hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Montana State University about the implications of the 2022 elections.
Both Sands’ and Vance’s terms will end in January before the new Legislature takes over. Vance’s wife, Shelley, was elected to fill his seat.
Sands said a Republican supermajority may not change any of the day-to-day work, but does have some bigger implications.
“Most people think we all hate each other and argue all the time and frankly, that’s just not so — the majority of legislation that passes, passes with strong majorities of both parties,” Sands said. “But there are a handful of issues that are highly contentious. And those are the ones that a supermajority may make a difference in.”
One of those is adding constitutional referendum to the ballot, which Republicans would have an easier time doing with a super majority, Sands said.
Sands said she would not be surprised if a new constitutional convention is called in the coming years.
“I do think that’s the overriding issue around a supermajority and about the future of Montana where there will be a major difference between Republicans and Democrats,” Sands said.
Sands urged Republicans to heed the election results, including the failure of the “born alive” referendum, LR-131, as an indication to not mess with private health care decisions, and the reelection of Ingrid Gustafson to the Supreme Court as a sign that voters want the judiciary to remain non-political.
Sands says she thinks tension over the courts will continue next session.
Both Sands and Vance — who referenced being longtime friends multiple times during the chat — said legislators in Helena get on much better than it might look from the outside.
“You have two people here on this panel, who disagree quite a bit on a variety of issues, but we love each other because at the end of the day, we don’t yell and scream, nobody walks out, we just say ‘Okay well I think you’re wrong,’” Vance said. “We still get along and that’s the way it should be.”
Both Vance and Sands encouraged people to give public testimony on proposed bills during the legislative session.
Vance said they hear from lobbyists all the time in the capitol.
“I far prefer to hear from citizens who take the time to come over and say ‘Okay, here’s how I feel about this bill because here’s how it’s going to affect me positively or negatively,’” Vance said. “That for me means a whole lot more.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.