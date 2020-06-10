The Montana Speaker of the House has denied a request from a national watchdog group to investigate potential ethics violations by a Republican state lawmaker from Gallatin County.
The Campaign for Accountability asked Rep. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, to look into Rep. Kerry White for breaking state law by serving as a legislator while also working as executive director of the lobbying organization Citizens for Balanced Use.
Hertz turned down the request, saying the House Ethics Committee, which has the jurisdiction to begin an investigation into White, couldn’t convene because the Legislature isn’t in session and state law prohibits the group from meeting between sessions.
He also said White has filed the necessary documents with the commissioner of political practices and the state Legislature’s ethics code has a two-year statutory limitation, making the complaint “likely moot.”
White said he hasn’t violated state ethics laws.
“This is a witch hunt from a far-left organization,” he said. “They should be looking into the accountability of the Department of Justice on the Russia hoax against the president rather than a termed-out legislator in Montana.”
White serves on the Environmental Quality Council and will leave the state Legislature this year. He isn’t seeking another elected office but said he intends to continue his work with Citizens for Balanced Use, a nonprofit that advocates for multiple recreational uses of public lands and promotes active forest management.
In its complaint, the Campaign for Accountability said that in 2016, White received a $24,000 salary from Citizens for Balanced Use while also serving in the state House. The nonprofit also argued that the organization has lobbied for bills that White sponsored, including a 2015 bill to create a snowmobile trails pass, which the governor signed into law.
The Campaign for Accountability also said that as a member of the Environmental Quality Council, White has advocated for the removal of protections from wilderness study areas, a goal of Citizens for Balanced Use.
“It’s frustrating that the Legislature isn’t going to investigate and take this seriously,” said Dan Stevens, executive director of Campaign for Accountability.
Stevens added that although White will only be a state lawmaker for a few more months, it is still important to ensure the work he — and all elected officials — does is in the public interest rather than out of personal gain.
White said that as a state lawmaker, he has worked to increase public access to public lands, an effort that benefits all Montanans, not just himself and Citizens for Balanced Use.
The Campaign for Accountability initially sent its complaint to the commissioner of political practices, who declined to accept it, saying it wasn’t within his purview. The commissioner then sent the complaint to the state Legislature.
This is the second time the Campaign for Accountability has filed a complaint against White. In September, the nonprofit requested the Internal Revenue Service look into whether Citizens for Balanced Use violated its tax-exempt status by engaging in substantial, unreported lobbying.
The IRS said federal law prohibits the release of the status of the complaint.
White said he and Citizens for Balanced Use haven’t heard from the IRS.
“It’s just another false claim from Campaign for Accountability,” he said.
The Campaign for Accountability plans to continue its work monitoring elected officials and “look(ing) for things that don’t look right,” Stevens said.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.