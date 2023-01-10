Let the news come to you

The Montana Legislature is attempting, for a third time, to tax electric vehicles to bolster the state’s roadway construction and maintenance coffers. On Jan. 6, members of the House Transportation Committee heard testimony on House Bill 60, a measure that establishes an annual registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Bill sponsor Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, described the measure as an attempt to ensure that the state has adequate funding to build and repair its roads as EV ownership increases and fuel tax collections decrease. In opening remarks, Loge said he’s concerned that the collections the state relies on to fund transportation infrastructure will dry up without the kind of registration fee he’s proposed in HB 60.

The bill includes four weight-based categories of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles that run on a mix of gas and batteries. The lightest of the electric vehicles — those weighing 6,000 pounds or less — would be charged a registration fee of $130 per year. The heaviest electric vehicles, those clocking in at 26,000 pounds or more, would pay an annual fee of $1,100 per year. Owners of electric vehicles and hybrids would be responsible for paying both regular vehicle registration fees, which are already collected by county treasurers each year, as well as the EV registration fees outlined in Loge’s bill.


