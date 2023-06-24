Euphoria Wellness and Soultonix, Recreational Marijuana
A batch of new Supreme Grape clones are pictured at Soultonix on Thursday, Jan. 27. 2021, in Four Corners. Soultonix is a company specializing in cannabis cultivation, extraction and processing.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Legislators overrode another veto issued by Gov. Greg Gianforte this week, this time an appropriations bill that includes the mechanism to send marijuana tax money to a habitat improvement program through another vetoed bill that several groups have sued over.

Representatives for the Montana Association of Counties, Wild Montana, and the Montana Wildlife Federation this week lauded legislators’ override of Gianforte’s veto of the appropriations bill, House Bill 868.

The three groups are suing Gianforte and the secretary of state over the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 442, the broadly supported bill that redistributes Montana’s marijuana tax revenue to put it toward Habitat Montana, the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program, and county road funding, among other things, and tweaks the structure lawmakers decided on in the 2021 session.


