Less than two days after a controversial bill to allow NorthWestern Energy to acquire a bigger chunk of coal-fired Colstrip generation died on the House floor, Sen. Duane Ankney, R-Colstrip, resurrected a large portion of the measure, reworking a bill that began its life to allow arbitration for public water disputes.
Over the objections of Democrats who raised both procedural and Constitutional concerns, Ankney’s amendment to House Bill 695 brought back provisions that would allow a utility, namely NorthWestern, to recoup all costs of buying power as a result of environmental regulations, while also prohibiting the Public Service Commission from stopping the utility company from passing along the costs to ratepayers.
The bill also “prohibits the prohibiting” of nuclear power facilities in Montana, if the reason for denying the permit is that there is no nuclear waste storage facility in the United States.
The bill, which repeats part of the tabled Senate Bill 379, would allow an energy company to recoup the full costs of power if coal-fired units are stopped or reduced because of “testing of the generating unit or units to determine if the units comply with environmental regulations, laws or permit requirements,” or are caused by work or repair to the units to bring them into regulatory compliance with environmental law.
Opponents of the measure balked at that, saying the legislation intentionally cut the Public Service Commission out of the decision-making process, leaving customers and ratepayers on the hook for charges that would likely soar into the millions. Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, said the sticker shock of bills could be likened to those in Texas if NorthWestern has to buy spot power without any supervision.
Meanwhile, Ankney countered that without NorthWestern – or any utility – being able to supply reliable power continuously, the current practices could put the company out of business.
Ankney pointed to a shutdown in Colstrip in 2018 where the PSC did not allow NorthWestern to recoup its costs from a shutdown of Colstrip when it discovered the units exceeded pollution standards. The commission later determined that the ownership of Colstrip’s unit had created the problem and shouldn’t be allowed to recoup the costs attributed to maintenance that should have otherwise been done.
If this bill is successful, the PSC would have no choice but allow utility companies, like NorthWestern, which is a part of a group that owns Colstrip, to pass along the costs to the ratepayers without review, regardless of whether the shutdown could have been avoided.
Ankney pointed out the shutdown lasted for months while officials rooted out the problem. During that time, the energy company had to purchase power, likely at a higher cost. It was not able to recoup the full cost of buying more expensive power, he said.
“Whether you like it or not, they’re guaranteed a rate of return and if they don’t get that rate of return, they won’t be healthy for long,” Ankney said.
However, Cohenour said the bill provides no protection for consumers by intentionally hamstringing the public service commission from reviewing the cases.
“This disallows the PSC from saying no to the costs. It forbids it,” Cohenour said. “This entity is supposed to be on the side of the ratepayer.”
The PSC is established in Montana law with a two-pronged purpose: To balance the ratepayers and consumers well-being with the need for a regulated utility to guarantee a rate of return.
“I’m not saying that I want to open the checkbook of the ratepayers,” Ankney responded. “But there has to be some provisions to protect them there. It’s not their fault they were out of compliance.”
However, the Public Service Commission when reviewing the case examined the situation leading up to the shut down and determined, along with similar commissions in other states, that the shutdown which led to having to acquire higher-priced power, was due to the ownership group which had not properly maintained the equipment, citing “imprudent supervision.”
Sen. J.P. Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman, pointed out the PSC’s findings in the 2018-19 case where Colstrip’s problems were attributed to “imprudent supervision” and said the vague language of the amendment meant that energy companies could recover costs without any time limit.
Sen. Pat Flowers said he had concerns about the bill unintentionally allowing for sloppy or poor management.
“We talk a lot about this – in fact, it’s on the floor nearly every other day – that we want to see skin in the game,” Flowers said. “This bill would require no skin in the game from the company. They take all the costs – and I wouldn’t assume they wouldn’t run their business efficiently or effectively – but if they don’t, they pass it along. All the responsibility is taken out. By what logic does that make sense.”
Ankney was quick to respond.
“We’re really talking about one company (NorthWestern Energy),” he replied. “To even insinuate they’d just let it go, well that just don’t float. To say they don’t have skin in the game, well, they have skin in the game.”
Cohenour also wondered how much the ratepayers could be saddled with higher costs under the legislation as the rest of the country and even world walk away from coal.
“This reduced generation will be borne by the ratepayers,” Cohenour said. “The market is moving away from coal.”
Ankney defended the amendment, saying it only takes away PSC oversight in very specific circumstances.
“We can read a bogeyman into this if we want, but it’s not there,” Ankney said. “But it was an iniquity on the PSC. The PSC found them out of compliance.”
The PSC indeed found the Colstrip units out of compliance and ordered nearly $10 million returned to the ratepayers.
The Ankney amendment passed out of the committee on a party-line, 7-to-5 vote.
Cohenour also asked the committee to rule the Ankney-sponsored amendment to HB695 out of order because the Legislature prohibits bills and proposals that have been decided in the same session from coming back. She pointed to the House’s decision to table SB379.
“Each member has the ability to draft and bring a bill and amendment,” said Senate Natural Resources Chairman Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon.
The Democrats on the committee also raised concerns that the amendment would be unconstitutional because of a provision that doesn’t allow a bill to address more than a single issue unless it’s a spending bill. They pointed out the bill addresses water disputes, but then added coal-fired power plant regulations and nuclear power generation.
“We look at the bill and it’s about public water supplies, and now were adding power recovery costs and nuclear power – that seems to be a problem on its face,” said Pomnichowski. “I understand there a lot of enthusiasm for this but this bill remains in the possession of the House. There is a constitutional provision that addresses this and this does not fit.”
