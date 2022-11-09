Two volunteers from the Gallatin County Republican Central Committee hand out voting guides beneath an advertisement for State Representative Jane Gillette at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Nine incumbents running for reelection in Gallatin County legislative seats appear to have kept their jobs.
Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers appeared to have the edge over his Republican opponent Randy Chamberlin in Senate District 32 after unofficial results posted late Tuesday night. Flowers had 52% of the vote, while Chamberlin received 48%.
Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman held a strong lead against Republican challenger Adam Dewis in SD 33. Hayman had 67% of votes while Dewis had received 33%.
Shelley Vance, a Republican, also held a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Damion Lynn in SD 34. Vance appeared to be headed to Helena to replace her husband Sen. Gordon Vance with 63% of the vote, while Lynn received 36%.
Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton will likely return for a fourth term in the Montana House to represent House District 61. Hamilton received 62% of the vote, while challengers Peter Bower, a Republican, and Steve Kelly, Green Party, received 36% and 2%, respectively.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ed Stafman has won a second term in HD 62 against Republican challenger Marc Greendorfer. Stafman had 73% of the vote, compared to Greendorfer’s 27%.
Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley has 59% of the vote in House District 63, while her Republican opponent Catherine Purcell has 41%.
Republican Rep. Jane Gillette has the advantage over challengers Alanah Griffith, a Democrat, and Doug Campbell, a Libertarian, in HD 64. Gillette had 54%, while Griffith had 43%. Campbell received 3%.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Kelly Kortum beat Republican challenger James Cocco in HD 65 with 63% of the vote. Cocco received 37%.
Democratic candidate Eric Matthews ran unopposed and secured a seat in HD 66.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle has the advantage over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Marum in HD 67. Hinkle received 59% of the vote, while Marum earned 41%.
Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle has the edge over Democratic challenger Joe Hancock in HD 68. Hinkle had 65% of the vote, while Hancock received 35%.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Jennifer Carlson is headed back to Helena to represent HD 69 with 67% of the vote. Carlson’s challengers Rocky Hamilton, a Democrat, and Carl Mohler, a Libertarian, earned 30% and 2% of the vote, respectively.
