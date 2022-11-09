Let the news come to you

Nine incumbents running for reelection in Gallatin County legislative seats appear to have kept their jobs.

Democratic Sen. Pat Flowers appeared to have the edge over his Republican opponent Randy Chamberlin in Senate District 32 after unofficial results posted late Tuesday night. Flowers had 52% of the vote, while Chamberlin received 48%.

Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman held a strong lead against Republican challenger Adam Dewis in SD 33. Hayman had 67% of votes while Dewis had received 33%.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com