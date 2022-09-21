Voters in Bozeman’s House District 63 will have to choose between a political newcomer focused on the families and children in the state, or an incumbent trying to keep Bozeman livable for her constituents.
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley is seeking a second term in the Montana House of Representatives, and will face Republican Catherine Purcell in the Nov. 8 general election.
Purcell is from Michigan, and is working toward her masters degree in family consumer sciences from Montana State University.
She works as a lead teacher at the nonprofit Family Promise in Bozeman, and formerly worked as a case manager for the organization. She wants to use her experience to make an impact for families in Montana.
“The Montana family is what’s at stake, in my opinion, because I just think we’re just not doing a good enough job supporting them and actually providing things that they need,” Purcell said.
Buckley is running again because last session she watched bill after bill that didn’t push the needle on things that her constituents need, like housing and child care.
With housing, she said that there was not a single piece of legislation passed last year that aimed to increase the housing supply. She also worked to pass a bill that would have created a task force to examine the accessibility and affordability of child care for families and businesses that ultimately got vetoed.
Her focus is on finding a way for people living in her district to continue living there.
“What does it take for someone in Bozeman to choose to live here?” Buckley said. “What does it take to create a future that’s inclusive and livable above all else?”
Purcell said that issues with families and child care are overlooked.
She would like to see child care become more accessible and affordable, and that a community-based approach to child care like that of Family Promise could be a solution.
“Child care is needed in every aspect of our daily lives, whether we think it or not,” Purcell said.
Other issues important to Purcell are education and more access to mental health resources. Purcell wants to bring education into the 21st century, meaning more access to technology for students.
She said that voters have raised concerns over critical race theory — a framework that views racism as systemic in social structures that is not taught in the Bozeman School District — and what children should be taught in classrooms.
Purcell believes that parents should have a choice on what is taught to their kids. Schools should be centered more on core curriculum that could be paired with an elective system with parental guidance. Critical race theory could be one of those electives, she said.
Buckley wants to take the needs and voices of her constituents to Helena.
A major issue Buckley has heard from voters is housing, which she said is twofold. For renters and students, the issue boils down to affordable housing. For homeowners in the district, the problem is rising property taxes.
On property taxes, Buckley has been trying to figure out how to create more equity in the state’s tax base, and how to capture money from the tourism industry to ease the tax burden.
Buckley suggested taking money from the state’s bed tax, which is used for tourism promotion and distributed to state parks, historic sites and other areas, and using it to invest in local governments for water and sewage or infrastructure.
For example, she is working with student coalitions from Montana State University on bills that could impact them. One is from a group of sorority sisters who want to change the definition of a brothel.
Sororities are lumped in with brothels under Montana law. For example, that means that students in a sorority cannot live in the sorority house over the summer while school is not in session.
Another reason that Buckley is seeking a second term is because she is concerned about the integrity of the democratic process.
She’s worried about the lack of transparency and accountability in the legislature, and growing polarization as Montana politics become more nationalized. Her fear is that the changing political landscape will turn more and more voters away from engaging in the democratic process.
Tied into that is the possibility of a Republican supermajority in state government, which Buckley said is a no win situation for anyone. Purcell, on the other hand, is not concerned about a super majority.
A possible symptom of a supermajority could be a GOP-led effort to change Montana Constitution’s right to privacy, which protects abortion access.
Buckley said that she views the right to make decisions about a person’s own body, like an abortion, is the most sacred and fundamental right a person has.
“It’s one of the reasons I first ran for office,” she said. “I got tired of other people talking about my choices and making decisions on my behalf so I decided to run to have a seat at the table on decisions that have to do with the ability to make my own decisions.”
Purcell broke away from the state GOP’s platform on abortion.
“I consider myself more moderate when it comes to abortion and having the right to choose. I don’t want to change where it’s at right now,” Purcell said. “But I know that Republicans want to change it.”
