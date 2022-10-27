Montana Governor Greg Gianforte meets with apprentices working with Dick Anderson Construction during a press conference at a multi-family housing development on Graf Street on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
“Working with legislators to implement many of the ideas in the Housing Task Force will be one of our top focuses next year, both through administrative rule and legislative action,” Gianforte said.
That report consisted of 18 recommendations, including regulatory reform, incentivizing regulatory reform, government efficiency, workforce development and private sector home construction.
The governor said owning a home in Montana has grown more difficult over the last 12 years.
For example, Gianforte said that while Montana’s population grew by nearly 10% during that period, new homes built increased by 7%. Rental vacancies also lagged behind during that time, dropping to 4% in some areas and 1% in others.
Gianforte said a high-density development like the one where the press conference was held, the 19th and Graf apartments southwest of Montana State University, was part of the solution. The website listing the apartments described them as “upscale apartment living” with offerings including one- to three-bedroom apartments.
The listing agency did not respond by deadline to a request for information about the cost of rent for the units once they’re completed.
Tied to bolstering the state’s housing supply is a need for a more robust workforce. Gianforte touted efforts by his administration and laws passed in the 2021 Legislature to increase apprenticeships in the state, like the apprenticeship ratio rule change and the trade education credit.
“To ramp up housing supply here in Montana, we also need more skilled workers,” Gianforte said. “For too long, unnecessary red tape has tied up employers looking to build a more highly skilled workforce.”
The rule change allowed for two apprentices to be supervised and trained by one journeyman builder in a classroom and on a job site.
Gianforte said that the change, which was proposed late last year, has already yielded results. To date, nearly 900 apprentices and 68 new employers have been added to the state’s Registered Apprenticeship Program, Gianforte said.
Quin Williams, CEO of Williams Plumbing in Bozeman, said the rule change allowed the company to double the size of its apprenticeship program by adding 30 new apprentices this year.
The governor said the need for a skilled workforce extended beyond housing into infrastructure projects. He said that the need for an investment in skilled laborers is why the Trades Education and Training Credit was passed during the 2021 Legislature.
The tax credit covers 50% of tuition costs an employer could face in education costs for an employee. Gianforte added that he wants to work with legislators in the upcoming session to create an “even greater impact” with the program.
