Seeing constituents make the trip from Belgrade to Helena to testify in support of his work moved Rep. Jedediah Hinkle.
So much so, it pushed him to run for reelection.
“Seeing this participation from my district encouraged me in that I am making a difference in Montana and Belgrade,” Hinkle said in an emailed response to the Chronicle.
Hinkle, a Republican, is seeking a second, two-year term to represent House District 67. His opponent is Elizabeth Marum, a Democrat.
The pair are familiar figures in Montana’s political landscape.
Marum has lived, worked and raised two boys as a single mom in Belgrade for nearly three decades. Marum previously chaired the Gallatin County Democrats and has worked in local government. She joined the Belgrade City-County Planning Board over a decade ago, and was appointed to the county Planning Coordination Committee in 2016.
She said that living in the district and understanding “the pressures of life on everyday people” were formative in her decision to run for public office.
Hinkle has represented the district since 2020, and also previously served as a state senator in Senate District 32.
Both candidates were concerned with keeping more money in their constituents’ pocketbooks.
Affordable housing is a top issue for the Democratic candidate. Marum sees the district as the economic and workforce engine of the county, but people are struggling because of expensive housing and low wages.
Marum said that taxing second home owners, nonresident homeowners and taxing Air BnBs and VRBOs as commercial property could help with the issue. She said that people who live year-round in the district invest their time and money into building the district’s economy and culture.
“So let those who are investing only part of the year in our culture invest a little bit more,” Marum said.
Hinkle, who was unavailable for an interview and answered questions by email, said voters in the district often bring up the economy, high gas prices, high inflation and rent and mortgage payment concerns. He said that the affordable housing issue is “mostly a supply and demand issue.”
He believed that renters and homeowners will be helped by lessening the property tax burden. For example, allowing voters to revisit levies after a period of time to see if they still need to be funded could help, he said.
Other avenues Hinkle suggested include capping spending by county governments with a formula that includes the increase in population in the county plus half of the amount of inflation, or requiring counties to spend more tax revenue paying off bonds and levies.
Hinkle said the biggest issue facing the upcoming legislative session is how to use the $1.4 billion tax revenue surplus. He said the majority of the money should be returned to taxpayers. He said Democrats opposed a recent call for a special session that would have addressed the surplus.
“Republicans are always looking for ways to tax less and recently spearheaded an effort to return surplus tax dollars back to you in the form of property tax rebates and income tax rebates,” Hinkle said.
Some Republicans calling for the session wanted the money to go back to taxpayers in the form of tax rebates. The call for a session failed — Lee Newspaper reported that only 53 legislators supported the move.
Marum is concerned about the balance of power in the Legislature, and what a possible Republican supermajority could mean for well-crafted legislation and rights in the state.
“What I am seeking is balance in state government, so that issues can be thoroughly discussed, (so) they can be considered from both sides,” Marum said.
She said a driving issue in the election is abortion.
Hinkle said that a Republican supermajority does not matter on the issue of abortion because a constitutional amendment would have to be passed by voters and that Montana’s “liberal supreme court” would likely rule in favor of abortion.
“Contrary to the extreme position of the Democrat party, nearly 100% of voters I have met who support abortion also support limitations on abortion such as no abortions after the baby is viable outside the womb,” Hinkle said.
