Democracy and the Montana Constitution are top concerns for Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton in the upcoming legislative session.
Hamilton is seeking a fourth and final term in Bozeman’s House District 61, and is worried about attacks on the state’s constitution, like on the right to privacy, the right to a clean and healthful environment and the right to know.
Hamilton said examples of attacks on the constitution in the 2021 Legislature included a campus carry law, which the Montana Supreme Court ruled against in July, or laws that aimed to prevent the Colstrip power plant from closing, which the Billings Gazette reported were declared unconstitutional by a U.S. District Court.
“That is not an issue that I would say I saw two sessions ago, but it certainly became clear last session that we have a threat to that,” Hamilton said. “And that is top on my list and it needs to be defended.”
Hamilton is running against Peter Bower, a Republican, and Steve Kelly, a Green Party candidate.
Bower declined an interview request.
Until April, it was questionable whether Kelly could even appear on the ballot for this year’s election.
Kelly is one of two candidates in the state running under the Green Party banner. For the last two election cycles, Green Party candidates were booted from the ballot because of a signature gathering law in the state.
However, a U.S. District Court judge ordered in April that the candidates could appear on ballots in this year’s election.
“The state hates this, because it’s (always) the Democrats and Republicans, and we fight and fight and nothing changes,” Kelly said.
Kelly said he’s running because he’s never been satisfied with the political scheme in the state.
“There’s a lot of talk about democracy, but if you look under the hood it looks like an oligarchy,” Kelly said.
Kelly said he wants to end colonialism in Montana, and money is the center of the problem. He said spending and money are more of a religious or moral issue, and that it has become the main focus for people.
That’s why he’s been an environmental activist for the last three decades, fighting for wildlife because “they don’t have any money,” Kelly said.
Working to fill the gaps in environmental laws in the state would be a priority for Kelly. For example, bolstering enforcement of nonpoint source runoff, meaning runoff that comes from grazing, timber harvesting, recreation, septic systems and other sources.
He would like to see a pollution limit for nonpoint sources.
“We seem totally incapable of connecting the dots here and doing something about it that’s meaningful,” Kelly said.
Hamilton said the elephant in the room in the upcoming session is the $1.4 billion surplus.
Members of the GOP have considered giving the money back to taxpayers in the form of a property tax rebate, going so far as calling for a special session to address the issue over the summer.
Hamilton said a portion of the money going back to taxpayers is not a bad idea, but the money should go toward addressing outstanding issues in the state, like mental health care funding for the state hospital.
“If you’ve got a bonus at work, and you’ve got a problem in your house, and the garage is falling down, do you ignore the garage and go spend the money on whatever?” Hamilton said.
Hamilton plans to bring an expanded version of his property tax assistance program bill from last session. That bill passed and preserved benefits from the program for about 4,000 families in the state, he said.
The new version intends to raise the income level in the program to expand the number of people who qualify for assistance.
Hamilton also carried a circuit breaker property tax bill, which failed last session.
He said he would likely bring it to the Legislature again. The bill would focus on people at the lower end of the income scale.
“It makes sense to me to limit your property tax based on your income,” Hamilton said.
