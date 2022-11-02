Let the news come to you

Democracy and the Montana Constitution are top concerns for Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton in the upcoming legislative session.

Hamilton is seeking a fourth and final term in Bozeman’s House District 61, and is worried about attacks on the state’s constitution, like on the right to privacy, the right to a clean and healthful environment and the right to know.

Hamilton said examples of attacks on the constitution in the 2021 Legislature included a campus carry law, which the Montana Supreme Court ruled against in July, or laws that aimed to prevent the Colstrip power plant from closing, which the Billings Gazette reported were declared unconstitutional by a U.S. District Court.


