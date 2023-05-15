Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte has vetoed a bill raising the wages paid Montana legislators, arguing the proposed increase — from about $16 to $24 an hour starting in 2025 on top of already-approved per-diem increases — was disproportionate to increases the Legislature had authorized for state employees.

“As has been the case since before our nation’s founding, public service comes with personal sacrifice — long hours away from home, less time with family, and appropriately limited compensation,” Gianforte wrote in a memo explaining his veto. “Those who enter public service, by design, are often motivated by a cause greater than themselves.”

Supporters of raising lawmaker pay had argued the increase was necessary to ensure Montanans who aren’t retired or independently wealthy can afford to serve in the Legislature.


