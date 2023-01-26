Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention.

Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years pledged to continue down that track, dispersing the state’s $2-plus billion budget surplus in the form of further tax cuts, rebates and debt pay-offs.

Gianforte stressed his commitment to fighting abortion and ensuring parental oversight in education, but otherwise avoided mentioning any of the other divisive issues that represent priorities for many hardline Republican legislators, leaving debates over LGBTQ rights, drag performances, critical race theory and election integrity unmentioned.


