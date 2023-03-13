Montana State Capitol
The Office of the Governor in the Montana State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Flanked by dozens of Republican lawmakers on the steps of the state Capitol, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a tax cut, rebate and spending package totaling more than $1 billion Monday.

The eight-bill package, which provides short-term property and income tax rebates and also cuts state income taxes on an ongoing basis, puts a major slice of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus toward what the governor called “the largest tax cut in Montana history.”

The bills also cut the state’s business equipment tax, pay off $125 million of state debt, restructure the state’s corporate income tax, streamline capital gains taxes and put $100 million into a highway construction fund.


