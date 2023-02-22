Montana State Capitol
Clouds settle above the Capitol building in Helena on Thursday, Jan. 26.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A Gallatin County lawmaker has introduced a bill to allow municipalities to tax short-term rentals to support turning units into long-term rentals.

Rep. Jane Gillette, a Republican who represents House District 64, including Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky and West Yellowstone, introduced House Bill 430, which would allow local governments to impose a 0.25% tax on short-term rentals.

The money, which amounts to 25 cents for every $100, would be used to provide rebates to owners of short-term rentals who agree to turn the unit into a long-term rental for local employees. Gillette said the intent of the bill is to free up some existing housing for local workers.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

