A Gallatin County lawmaker has introduced a bill to allow municipalities to tax short-term rentals to support turning units into long-term rentals.
Rep. Jane Gillette, a Republican who represents House District 64, including Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky and West Yellowstone, introduced House Bill 430, which would allow local governments to impose a 0.25% tax on short-term rentals.
The money, which amounts to 25 cents for every $100, would be used to provide rebates to owners of short-term rentals who agree to turn the unit into a long-term rental for local employees. Gillette said the intent of the bill is to free up some existing housing for local workers.
“This alone will not fix it, we just have to get more inventory on the market but that takes a long time,” Gillette said on Wednesday.
Gillette said the bill is based on a program in Big Sky, called Rent Local, which uses funds from the resort tax and nonprofits to incentivize owners to convert vacation rentals into long-term leases for local workers.
David O’Connor, executive director of the Big Sky Community Housing Trust, said Wednesday that they have converted just under 100 units to long-term rentals since the program started in 2021, housing about 250 people. O’Connor said they’ve also been able to help other workers find housing outside the program through relationships they’ve formed through their work.
O’Connor said he gets the perception that most of the property owners who get involved in the program were people who were looking for a way to rent to a local resident.
“I’m very much encouraged by how many people say they have a desire to house a local but they just couldn’t make the math work with what they had to pay for their mortgage,” O’Connor said.
The House Taxation Committee heard the bill last week, but has not taken action on it.
During its first hearing, representatives from Bozeman and Gallatin County spoke in support of the bill.
Dan Walker, town manager for West Yellowstone, told the committee he estimated the program would provide about 13 units for long-term renters per year in his town. It may not seem like much, but Walker said it would give them some level of housing relief.
“Short-term rentals have provided a lot of opportunities in resort communities but also have disrupted traditional housing opportunities and brought long-term rentals to the brink of extinction,” Walker said.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham noted the bill allows for property owners to choose whether or not they want to participate. He said even with all the units under construction in Bozeman, they aren’t coming online fast enough to meet housing needs.
“There simply isn’t enough supply to meet the demands,” Cunningham said.
Gillette said on Wednesday that she is working on a few amendments to the bill. During the hearing, she said in response to a question that she liked the idea of requiring a community to put whether to start the program on the ballot.
The bill proposes no more than 5% of the collected tax would go to the Department of Revenue to administer the program and local governments would retain a portion for their administration fee. Gillette said municipalities could administer it themselves or contract with a local group like the Human Resources Development Council to do so.
The bill states that it would be up to local communities to set the parameters of their programs, including maximum rents for the units and the rebate amounts.
