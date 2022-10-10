Let the news come to you

Eric Matthews is in an unusual position this election cycle. The first-time candidate is all but guaranteed to win his race.

Matthews is the Democratic candidate running for House District 66, a legislative district bordered by Durston Road and West Babcock Street that includes a chunk of downtown Bozeman. His victory in November is assured for a few different reasons.

His Republican opponent, Neal Ganser, was dumped from the race before the June primary election over a financial filing mishap.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

