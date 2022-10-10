Eric Matthews is in an unusual position this election cycle. The first-time candidate is all but guaranteed to win his race.
Matthews is the Democratic candidate running for House District 66, a legislative district bordered by Durston Road and West Babcock Street that includes a chunk of downtown Bozeman. His victory in November is assured for a few different reasons.
His Republican opponent, Neal Ganser, was dumped from the race before the June primary election over a financial filing mishap.
Another is that HD 66 has been won by a Democrat for the last decade, and has had only one Republican challenger since 2014.
“I feel like I cheated,” Matthews said. “But I also look back at what I’ve done with my life, and I feel like regardless of an opponent or not, my experiences have put me in a unique position where I do have a perspective and the skills to work for the common good.”
Matthews has been a teacher in Bozeman for 24 years, starting off as a long-term substitute at Chief Joseph Middle School. That career has influenced issues important to him.
Unions are important to Matthews — the candidate has been on the Bozeman Education Association’s bargaining team for over 20 years.
Matthews said that the experience of bargaining for a new contract every few years helped him to understand how state funding for education in Montana works, adding that after getting involved at the state level, he saw how much the political world has a “gigantic influence” over public education and services.
“And it feels like as a state, we have failed education and we have failed public services,” Matthews said. “There are public employees living in Bozeman that make $15 to $18 an hour for skilled jobs that are trapped in a pay scale that they can’t do anything about.”
Increasing wages throughout the state is a major issue Matthews is focused on. That theme pulses through his approach to other issues in his district, like affordable housing.
Higher wages rather than working to lower the cost of housing is how Matthews would approach the affordable housing issue.
“So it’s a combination of making sure people make a good wage and then a combination of enough housing that is built in a way that it’s affordable for those people,” Matthews said.
Matthews said that many of his peers in education are concerned about teacher wages throughout the state. He wants to maintain quality education in Bozeman while also paying teachers more so they can afford to live in the area.
Ever-increasing property taxes are also on Matthew’s mind. He said that putting a cap on property taxes as other candidates have suggested could be a “double-edged sword.”
Money to fund public services and education in the state primarily comes from property taxes, and putting a cap on those taxes could hurt workers, he said.
Shifting revenue sources could help to ease the burden, however. Matthews said that an additional tax on people with a second home or a robust tourism tax in places like Gallatin County could be two new avenues for revenue.
Matthews said that he was concerned about the Montana Constitution, particularly the future of the right to privacy.
“We have a great constitution and we need to do everything we can to protect it,” Matthews said. “It levels the playing field for Montanans, and the playing field is already un-level. We don’t need to make it more lopsided.”
Local candidates on both sides of the aisle are concerned about the possibility that the right to privacy will be tampered with or removed altogether from the constitution, particularly for the role the provision plays in guaranteeing access to abortions in the state.
Matthews said that he “100% supports’’ the provision because it guarantees a woman’s right to choose. He recognized how politicized abortion has become, and said he would rather focus on things that matter to Montanans.
“I want to be working on the things that matter for Montanans, which is living wages, affordable health care, decent retirement, benefits that make your job safe and desirable to work at,” Matthews said. “Those are the things that we need to be focused on.”
