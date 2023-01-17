Let the news come to you

Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session.

If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee access to abortion or “government funding of abortion.” Despite being less than one page long, debate on the bill sponsored by Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, lasted more than an hour, including arguments about whether the bill wrongly infringes on the purview of the judicial branch to interpret the state Constitution.

A legal review note written by legislative staff before the hearing indicates “potential conformity issues” between SB 154’s language and the legal precedent set by the Montana Supreme Court in the 1999 Armstrong v. State decision, which found pre-viability abortion to be an expression of medical and procreative autonomy protected under the Constitution’s privacy clause.


