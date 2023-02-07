A Helena Democrat plans to introduce a bill to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to benchmarks set in a state-funded provider rate study.
Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, plans to introduce the legislation later this week.
According to the draft bill, the legislation would require that Medicaid reimbursement rates match the benchmarks set out in a pair of studies produced by consulting firm GuideHouse. GuideHouse’s recommended benchmark for the Medicaid reimbursement rate was $278.75 per day.
The bill would include all of the rates examined by the studies, including behavioral health care, for developmental disabilities and for long term care services, like skilled nursing facilities.
The lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities have had widespread effects — 11 facilities have shuttered throughout the state in the last year and Montana has lost 857 skilled nursing facility beds, according to the draft bill.
One such facility closed in Gallatin County last year because of low reimbursement rates, while the Gallatin County Rest Home has had to pivot to taxpayer money to stay afloat.
The draft bill would also provide inflationary rate adjustments. Those adjustments would be the greater of two factors: a 3% increase or the increase in the consumer price index, meaning the change of prices over time.
However, Gov. Greg Gianforte has suggested a Medicaid reimbursement increase that falls short of that benchmark rate. The governor’s recommendation would see rates increase to $249 next year, then taper to $238 the following year.
Caferro told reporters in a press call Tuesday that her bill identified the problem of people going without services they need, like behavioral health care or long term care. The studies identified the cost of doing business, she said.
Increasing the rate could give providers more money to pay workers more.
“Workers should not have to sacrifice their own economic security and well-being in order to take care of patients,” she said.
Caferro said that Gianforte’s administration has “ignored the problem” of people not being paid enough to provide services.
A spokesperson for the governor said that Gianforte has been clear that the state needs to increase rates, and that he proposed the “largest ever” increase in his budget.
