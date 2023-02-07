Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Helena Democrat plans to introduce a bill to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to benchmarks set in a state-funded provider rate study.

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, plans to introduce the legislation later this week.

According to the draft bill, the legislation would require that Medicaid reimbursement rates match the benchmarks set out in a pair of studies produced by consulting firm GuideHouse. GuideHouse’s recommended benchmark for the Medicaid reimbursement rate was $278.75 per day.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.