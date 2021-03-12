The Montana Senate hasn’t scheduled hearings over whether to confirm three district court judges appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, raising concerns over whether the Republican-led chamber will approve them.
Judges for Gallatin and Cascade counties and one in a district that covers Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties are awaiting confirmation from the Senate. All three judges have been presiding over hearings and sitting on the bench since Bullock appointed them.
However, more than halfway through the legislative session, a confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Democrats have raised the issue that Republicans are waiting for Gov. Greg Gianforte to sign Senate Bill 140, which would eliminate a judicial nomination commission and give the governor unilateral authority to pick interim district judges and Supreme Court justices. The bill has passed both chambers and is on its way to Gianforte’s desk.
Democrats said it appears Republicans will not approve the appointments, clearing the way for Gianforte to pick replacements for those positions.
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, who sponsored Senate Bill 140, is also the sponsor of two resolutions to confirm Bullock appointees: Senate Resolution 46 for 1st Judicial District Judge Chris Abbott covering Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties and Senate Resolution 47 to confirm the 18th Judicial District Judge Peter Ohman for Gallatin County.
Regier said he was waiting to schedule confirmation hearings so that if the bill eliminating the judicial nomination commission passed, it was clear what happened if the judges were not confirmed. Now that it looks like that legislation has a clear path to approval, he said, the Senate will go through with the hearings.
He wanted to ensure things “run smoothly” and he said Democrats’ concerns that Republicans would not confirm the judges were not valid. Regier said it’s hard to speculate how confirmation hearings will go, and that it would be “fine” if the judges got approved.
“You got to remember these are just to fill vacancies until the election. It’s not like we’re putting a permanent appointment on a judge here,” he said.
Regier also addressed concerns that the three districts where judges are awaiting confirmation would be lose a judge if the Senate decides not confirm. When there was a judge vacancy in Cascade County, he said, retired judges pitched in in the interim.
“That could all be taken care of like it has in the past,” Regier said.
Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she doesn’t know very much about the confirmation hearings. Sands is the sponsor of Senate Resolution 50, a resolution to confirm 8th Judicial District Judge Michele Levine.
“What I know is there is a concern that these judges might not be confirmed based on the national situation under (former president Donald) Trump, where a number of judges had delayed confirmations,” Sands said.
The potential elimination of the judicial nomination commission makes the future seem uncertain for the appointed judges who are awaiting confirmation.
“That would indicate that this governor is looking to appoint judges that are more to his liking,” Sands said.
Opponents of eliminating the judicial nomination commission have hinted that, if passed, the state would likely face a lawsuit over the constitutionality of the law.
Bruce Spencer, attorney for the State Bar of Montana, said at a House committee hearing that the state’s constitution prohibits “unfettered direct appointments by the governor, in the cases of judicial vacancies.”
Gianforte said at a news conference last week that he is inclined to sign the bill and eliminate with the judicial nomination commission. He said his understanding of the bill is that it “implements what our constitution says.”
If an appointed judge is not confirmed by the Senate and a lawsuit is filed, that could mean that the district where the judge is presiding would be down a judge until the civil suit can be settled.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.