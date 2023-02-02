A bill meant to clean up a pandemic era-law was heard in committee Thursday.
The House Local Government Committee heard House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade. Hinkle’s bill is meant to resolve unintended issues caused by a bill he sponsored during the 2021 Legislature.
That bill was intended to prevent local government and health officials from passing local laws that could deny customers access to a business’ goods or services, or compelling a business to do so.
However, Gallatin County interpreted Hinkle’s law to also prevent local governments from enforcing zoning regulations because enforcement of a zoning regulation could prohibit customers from using a business.
Hinkle said Wednesday that HB 299 was intended to clear up the misinterpretations in state law. The bill clarifies that state laws that grant counties and municipalities that ability to enforce zoning would not be affected by the law.
Hinkle said another change was to further define a private business to mean an already established business.
He said that change came from concerns that he felt were a “far stretch” that if a business popped up in a residential district, it could not be dealt with through zoning regulations.
Supporters of the bill were appreciative of Hinkle working to clean up issues caused by his previous bill.
Karen Alley, a lawyer for the Montana Association of Counties, said that HB 299 was pushed by members of the statewide county organization. She said the intent was to make it clear that zoning can be enforced.
“It really is a clean up, it’s pretty simple and straightforward,” Alley said.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the county has over 20 zoning districts that are a mixture of part one and two zoning.
Part one zoning is citizen initiated, meaning people help to craft the rules for a zoning district. Part two zoning is initiated by a local government, like a county, to craft rules for a zoning district.
Brown said that people that live in the county’s zoning districts are proud of the zoning designations because they helped craft them.
“Cleaning this up will make our lives more straightforward,” he said.
Brown said the law went into a chunk of state law that gives authority to local governments and began causing issues.
Former Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert gave clear direction that the county could not apply zoning regulations when they came between a business and its customers, Brown said.
That interpretation touched a variety of areas, like vacation rentals in zoning districts where they typically were not allowed or the case of a boat rental business in a neighborhood where that style of business was not allowed according to zoning rules.
Because of that interpretation of state law, the county could not finish complaints against those kinds of alleged zoning infractions, effectively muzzling their ability to enforce zoning regulations.
