A Gallatin County lawmaker withdrew a bill this week after it prompted anger from some who said it would strengthen the parental rights of rapists.
Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, was set to introduce House Bill 209 to the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, but she pulled it, according to the state Legislature’s website.
The bill would have changed several state laws related to the legal relationship between parents and children.
Attorneys with the Family Law Section of the Montana State Bar, which drafted the controversial section of the bill and had asked Gillette to carry it, said the legislation was meant to amend existing state law to clarify that judges must consider the child’s best interest during parental termination proceedings, including in cases when one parent claimed the child was conceived through rape if the child had an established relationship with their other parent.
The bill became controversial when advocacy groups raised concerns, including that the bill might result in victims being forced to co-parent with someone who had raped them.
“We weren’t trying to support rapists, or any of the other things that have been said about this bill, which are just totally untrue,” said Mars Scott, chair of the legislative subcommittee of the Family Law Section. “What we’re trying to do is right what we consider to be a deficiency in the law regarding children. They’re part of this process too, and their rights need to be looked at and reviewed.”
The group said it did not plan for the bill to be reconsidered this legislative session.
Gillette, who represents southern Gallatin County, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
She told the Montana State News Bureau the bill’s intent was lost in translation and hadn’t adequately involved victim advocates.
In 2017, the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence supported a bill, which became law, that House Bill 209 would have altered.
“HB 209 would change that law to allow for parental rights to be asserted by a convicted rapist and those rights may be granted if the Court determines it is in the best interest of the child,” the group wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “Survivors of rape and incest deserve respect and autonomy. This legislation is offensive to survivors and must be stopped.”
The Montana Democratic Party came out against the bill on Friday. In a news release, the group said the bill was a sign of Republicans’ misplaced priorities.
“Montanans are trying to recover from the economic hardships of the pandemic and all Republicans want to do is focus on radical social values like rapists’ rights,” said Sandi Luckey, the party’s executive director.
The Gallatin Democrats also opposed the bill, in part, for language in the title, which included the phrase, “providing that alleged sexual intercourse without consent resulting in the birth of a child is not independently grounds for terminating the parent-child legal relationship where the person accused of the act has subsequently formed a parental relationship with the child.”
After the bill was withdrawn, the Gallatin Democrats said on Twitter, “We hope that this becomes a lesson for all legislators to read their bills carefully and understand that language and context matters. Like others, we will continue to question bills that appear to harm Montanans & will hold all legislators accountable for their bills/votes.”
Amy Lord, president of the Family Law Section, said work on the bill stemmed from specific issues the groups’ 168 members had faced in court. She said the group had reviewed the draft bill before it was brought to the state Legislature but hadn’t adequately involved victim advocates.
Going forward, Lord said the Family Law Section plans to work with a broader group on revising the statutes cited in House Bill 209.
“It is important for everyone to be heard and to determine whether there can be some changes that really do protect survivors and children and all the interested parties that courts need to consider when parental rights could be terminated,” Lord said.
The bill draft was requested in mid-November, shortly after Gillette won election for her first term.
Emails related to the drafting of HB 209 document who was part of the process. The individuals involved include Gillette, Lord, Scott and Christopher Gillette, Gillette’s husband and a family lawyer in Bozeman.
Gillette also discussed the draft bill with Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, and Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, according to the emails.
After House Bill 209 was introduced on Jan. 20, people began expressing outrage on social media. Advocacy groups fought the bill and urged their members to contact state lawmakers. Carol’s List called it the “worst bill ever.”
As opposition grew, on Wednesday evening, John Mudd, executive director for the Montana State Bar, posted on Facebook to explain the bill’s intent by citing a case the legislation aimed to address.
“I am not a family law attorney and this is not a State Bar bill, again, it was an effort of the Family Law Section which requested that Rep. Gillette bring the legislation to correct this issue and has now requested she withdraw the language in question given the present circumstances including, very sadly, threats to her and her family,” Mudd wrote.
On Friday, the bill was officially withdrawn and listed on the state Legislature’s website as “probably dead.”
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.