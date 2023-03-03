Montana State Capitol
A pair of bills intended to increase financial support for struggling nursing facilities made progress in the Legislature this week despite concerns about their budgetary impacts.

House Bill 649 and Senate Bill 296 seek to tackle the problem of lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates from different angles. Both passed initial votes in their respective chambers and are headed to committee.

That legislation intends to bring Medicaid reimbursement rates, which help to pay for a wide range of services including behavioral health care, in-home health care and nursing facilities, up to recommended rates found in a pair of state-funded studies from consulting firm GuideHouse.


