A pair of bills intended to increase financial support for struggling nursing facilities made progress in the Legislature this week despite concerns about their budgetary impacts.
House Bill 649 and Senate Bill 296 seek to tackle the problem of lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates from different angles. Both passed initial votes in their respective chambers and are headed to committee.
That legislation intends to bring Medicaid reimbursement rates, which help to pay for a wide range of services including behavioral health care, in-home health care and nursing facilities, up to recommended rates found in a pair of state-funded studies from consulting firm GuideHouse.
HB 469’s sponsor, Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said on the floor that studies provided data that demonstrated that “the state is underpaying businesses who provide services and support the most vulnerable of Montanans.”
Previously, Gov. Greg Gianforte proposed an increase to provider rates that fell short of benchmarks in the study. Then, the Joint Subcommittee on Public Health and Human Services voted to increase the rate beyond the governor’s suggested levels.
That increase still fell short of the benchmarks in the studies. Caferro said that increasing the reimbursement rates to the recommended level would cost about $25 million.
“We have the data that proves Medicaid providers are underpaid, we have the money, let’s solve the problem,” she said.
Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, voted in favor of HB 469 but raised concerns about its financial impacts.
Keenan, chair of the health and human services budget subcommittee, said that good work had been done in the committee. That work increased rates to 95% and 97% of the benchmark in the study for the upcoming biennium, he said.
Keenan was concerned about potentially deceptive data in the number of beds lost by nursing home closures, the wide ranging amount of services included in the GuideHouse studies reliant on Medicaid reimbursements and bad management causing financial losses in nursing facilities.
“If we’re not careful this could be a total budget buster,” he said.
Financial concerns also arose in discussions about SB 296 on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Even so, the bill cleared its initial vote in the Senate.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, said on the floor Wednesday that the intent of the bill was for the Legislature to affirm providing people with quality residential long-term care services that are close to home.
For example, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services would have to consider the cost of services, inflation, regional factors like labor costs and other cost factors when deciding the Medicaid reimbursement rate. It also limits the use of nursing facility appropriations.
The bill also intends to move people from the Big Sky Waiver program, which is a Medicaid program for people at risk of being placed in a nursing facility, to the Community First Choice program.
That Medicaid program provides money to states to provide in-home care for people.
If the bill were to be signed into law, it would require that rates for nursing homes be increased annually in line with inflation up to 3% starting in 2025.
The bill would also require an analysis every four years starting in 2027 that would determine whether rebasing, or establishing a new base level, for the Medicaid reimbursement rates is needed.
Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, said that the fiscal note of the bill was significant. The net impact to the state’s general fund would be about $251,000 in 2024. That could increase to about $3.2 million in 2027.
He added that the bill would remove the funding discussion from the appropriations process, and make reimbursements statutory appropriation.
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, said that the hundreds of millions in tax cuts have passed through the chamber over the last several weeks, and questioned why money could not be put toward the state’s older population.
“We’re talking (a) $251,000 net impact on the general fund balance to take care of our parents, some of the most vulnerable people in our population, and I’m stunned we can’t see the value in this,” Flowers said.
