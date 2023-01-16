Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, is resigning her seat in the Legislature, she announced Saturday morning.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Representative for House District 50, effective immediately,” she wrote in a statement. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don’t take lightly. The people I’ve met along this journey taught me so much, and I’ve developed many friendships I’ll keep with me throughout my life.”

Stromswold, 21, cited not only the difficulty of balancing student life with legislative service, but also “significant backlash from members of my caucus because I did not fall in line.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.