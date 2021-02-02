A bill under review in the Montana Legislature that prohibits requirements for developers to provide some housing at specific prices would blow up Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, would prohibit local governments from requiring developers to pay a fee that would go to providing homes at specified prices or for people in specific income levels or from dedicating property for that housing.
At a committee hearing Wednesday, Vinton, who noted she owns a building company with her husband, said inclusionary zoning is the “wrong tool” to address affordable housing.
“The reality is that inclusionary zoning has failed time and again across the country including in our state in Bozeman,” Vinton said. “Municipalities continue to look at inclusionary zoning as the easy solution despite the impacts such an intrusive mandate has on the market and cost shifting to other properties.”
The bill would negate Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance, which requires 10% of homes in new developments be affordable.
During the hearing, supporters of the bill said inclusionary zoning policies are ineffective and unfairly burden the building industry. Opponents, including representatives from for Bozeman, Whitefish, Missoula and Billings, argued the bill would take away from the ability of local governments to address their own housing crises.
Though Billings did not include any inclusionary zoning policies in their recent code, the city’s Planning and Community Services Director Wyeth Friday said inclusionary zoning is one of the possible tools they could utilize.
“Billings needs all the possible tools available to address housing needs in our community,” Friday said. “Please let us keep our local decision-making authority.”
Several people representing building groups, including the Southwest Montana Building Industry Association, argued that inclusionary zoning policies like Bozeman’s drive up the costs of homes and worsen the affordable housing crisis.
Jessie Walthers, with the Flathead Building Association, said that the inclusionary housing policy in Whitefish negatively impacted development in the city.
“We feel inclusionary zoning is an ineffective tool. It does not result in more affordable housing availability, it puts an unfair financial burden on one type of business, builders and developers,” Walthers said. “It creates more challenges and complications to the affordable housing problem than it solves.”
According to Bozeman’s community housing hub, 17 below-market-rate homes have been built as a result of the affordable housing ordinance since it was passed in 2018.
The affordable housing ordinance applies to subdivisions or site plans of 10 or more new homes.
Representing both Missoula and Bozeman, lobbyist John MacDonald said builders are a key partner in addressing the housing crisis, and the bill would excuse them from that role.
MacDonald said rather than a “sweeping law,” the focus could be on what restrictions on inclusionary zoning could be implemented.
“While affordable housing for families across Montana is a problem, it is a crisis, the solutions differ. And they depend on the needs and the constraints of individual communities,” MacDonald said. “So we would really ask that you not try to legislate a zoning change like this at the state level. Allow us to work at the community level to find solutions that work for us.”
