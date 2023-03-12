Let the news come to you

Helping Montanans have a better shot at camping in state parks is a popular idea.

House Bill 440, which would limit the number of reserved campsites at 80% in order to allow more walkups, passed unanimously in committee, and then it passed unanimously in the House.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, had said the bill was aimed at creating more availability for Montanans, who sometimes want to go camping spontaneously in the summer. That’s hard to do because reservations fill up fast and well in advance.


