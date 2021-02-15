A bill that would decimate Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance received overwhelming support in the Montana House of Representatives on Monday.
House Bill 259 would prohibit local governments from requiring developers to pay a fee that would go to providing homes at specified prices or for people in specific income levels or from dedicating property for that housing. It takes aim at “inclusionary zoning,” which is the basis for Bozeman’s affordable housing ordinance.
On Monday, the House pushed it forward on second reading with a 65-35 vote. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
During the House floor session Monday, most who spoke in support of the bill argued inclusionary zoning hurts the building industry, while opponents painted the bill as another attempt to limit local control.
“House Bill 259 addresses what can occur when the entire burden of costs and compliance is forced upon a single industry,” said Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, who sponsored the bill. “It doesn’t deny a tool to address affordable housing, it takes away a weapon.”
During a committee hearing earlier this month, officials from the building industry supported the bill, while several representatives from Billings, Missoula, Bozeman and Whitefish opposed it.
Calling it a “bit of a mild assault on local control.” Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, noted that any developers who don’t want to deal with inclusionary zoning requirements can choose to build elsewhere.
“There is nothing illegal or unconstitutional about this type of inclusionary zoning,” Fern said, “It is a slippery slope to look at having the heavy hands of the state, lay their hands upon the city, or local government.”’
Other opponents urged their colleagues to leave affordable housing decisions to local officials closest to the issue.
Rep. Ed Buttrey, R- Great Falls, said the bill does nothing to prevent local governments from incentivizing affordable housing, but argued that inclusionary zoning does more harm than good.
“What we have now are local governments that are in essence devaluing private property,” Buttrey said. “They’re causing harm to the developers, families that are trying to purchase those and other lots and harm to those that have already purchased those affordable-priced lots and are trying to make money in selling them and move on to another location.”
Other supporters claimed that inclusionary zoning stymies home building.
In Bozeman, city commissioners approved an affordable housing ordnance in 2018 that requires 10% of homes in developments of 10 or more to be priced affordably. Developers can also choose to pay fees instead.
According to the city’s dashboard on housing, the ordinance has netted 17 homes in Bozeman since it went into effect.
In urging his colleagues to vote no, Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, said the bill would make addressing the affordable housing crisis more difficult.
“Inclusionary zones are one of the few tools that local governments have to make any type of headway on this issue,” Kortum said. “We have a responsibility to seriously address this problem.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.