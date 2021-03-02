Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he’s inclined to support a bill that would abolish a commission that helps pick judges and gives the governor authority to appoint interim district court and Supreme Court justices.
The Montana House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 140 on Monday on a 67 to 32 vote. The bill, which would eliminate the judicial nomination commission, is headed to Gianforte’s desk. If signed, it would become effective immediately.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Gianforte said he’d consider bills that get to his desk thoughtfully.
“I think, my understanding of that bill, I haven’t seen the final form yet, but it just implements what our Constitution says. And we’re inclined to support it,” he said.
A district court judge, two attorneys and four members of the public — all volunteers — make up the commission. District court judges in Montana elect the judge who sits on the commission. The Supreme Court appoints the two attorneys, and the governor gets to choose the four members of the public.
The body vets interim candidates for vacancies at the district court and Supreme Court levels with public interviews when a sitting judge dies, retires or resigns. It then sends a list of at least three names to the governor for appointment.
Under the bill, the governor would do his own vetting of candidates after taking public comment on the applicants.
The appointed judges would then need to be confirmed by the state’s Senate chamber and would be required to run for reelection at the end of a term.
During a House discussion of the bill on Saturday, Democratic Rep. Laurie Bishop said there are three district court judges who were appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock, including Gallatin County District Judge Peter Ohman. Bullock also appointed a judge in Cascade County and another judge in a district that covers Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties. Those judges are awaiting confirmation from the Montana Senate, and Bishop said, if they aren’t confirmed, the governor could yank them from the work they’ve been doing.
“That would be disruptive to those districts and the work that is happening there, and those courts. And we already know those courts are compromised,” she said.
Republican Rep. Bill Mercer disputed Bishop’s comments and said the Senate has the discretion to take up the pending nominees.
“I don’t believe this legislation is going to have any impact there whatsoever,” Mercer said.
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, sponsor of the bill, has said the nomination commission was established in 1973, when the internet wasn’t around. He called the commission a “tradition” and said “tradition may work, but it doesn’t mean it’s the best way.”
Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras also spoke in support of the bill during hearings, calling the commission partisan and “much more political than elections.” Juras, who unsuccessfully ran for a state Supreme Court seat in 2016, said the bill would take politics out of the process.
Opponents who spoke during committee hearings said that if the bill became law, the state would likely be sued over its constitutionality.
Bruce Spencer, who represents the State Bar of Montana, said at a House committee hearing that the bill is unconstitutional because the state’s constitution prohibits “unfettered direct appointments by the governor, in the cases of judicial vacancies.” Spencer hinted that, if the bill passed, there would likely be litigation that could take at least a year to settle.
