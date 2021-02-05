A bill that will expand Montana’s concealed carry gun laws, including to college campuses, is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the House on its final vote Friday.
House Bill 102, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, passed the House 68-30. Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, was the lone Democrat to vote in favor of the bill on Friday.
Under the bill, people would be allowed to concealed carry in state and local government offices, restaurants and other places where alcohol is sold.
Berglee has said the bill is aimed at limiting “gun-free zones,” arguing they did nothing to keep people safe. He said Montanans have a right to carry a firearm in any area where a criminal has the ability.
Those who opposed the bill have pointed to safety concerns, especially on college campuses.
The bill would limit the Board of Regents’ regulation of firearms on its campuses. It states university system employees are prohibited from “enforcing or coercing compliance with any rule or regulation that diminishes or restricts the rights of the people to keep or bear arms.”
Kevin McRae, deputy commissioner of higher education, said the university system was watching the bill very closely.
“We have been researching how campuses in other states manage with similar legislation,” he said.
If signed into law, the bill would be effective for colleges and universities on June 1.
McRae said the Board of Regents would need to consider any legislation and give guidance to the campuses as the board deems appropriate, most likely in May.
“The board and all campuses are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for students and the public,” he said. “We appreciate the fair hearings and the consideration that the Legislature gave to our concerns.”
The bill raised questions of constitutionality for some. In a legal note attached to the bill, the Legislative Services Division said the drafted bill “may raise potential constitutional conformity issues associated with… the Montana constitution.”
The constitution states a board of regents shall “have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.”
After the bill passed the Senate on Wednesday, it then went back to the House to consider amendments made in its Senate committee. The House concurred with the amendments.
During an initial vote Thursday in the House, Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte, told a story of being personally injured by a gun during an unintended discharge. Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, had previously halted him from telling the story in an earlier House floor session.
Keane said for every one lawful and purposeful gunshot, there are four unintended discharges, seven criminal discharges and 11 attempted suicides or suicides.
“There will be people like me that survive and people like me that won’t survive,” he said on Thursday.
Throughout the process, the bill has been supported by firearms advocacy groups, including the National Association on Gun Rights and Montana Shooting Sports Association. Attorney General Austin Knudsen also spoke in favor of the bill on Jan. 5.
One lone Republican voted against it in the Senate. Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, said on Tuesday he couldn’t support the bill in its current shape because there were several things that did not make sense to him.
“We have a right to keep and bear arms,” he said. “… This bill goes too far. It doesn’t resonate with my common sense.”
The bill will now head to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s desk. In an earlier statement, a spokesman for the governor said he was a “strong defender of the second amendment-protected rights of law-abiding gun owners.”
