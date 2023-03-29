For Rent
Buy Now

A sign advertises an apartment for rent on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, along South Willson Avenue.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill intended to inject state money into a shuttering pandemic-era rental assistance program stalled in a committee hearing Tuesday.

House Bill 901 would have put $130 million in state general fund money into the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was started with federal COVID-19 relief money.

The program is set to end this year. The Montana Department of Commerce — the agency that runs the MERA — projected the remaining funding could last for about five months.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.