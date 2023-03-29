A bill intended to inject state money into a shuttering pandemic-era rental assistance program stalled in a committee hearing Tuesday.
House Bill 901 would have put $130 million in state general fund money into the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was started with federal COVID-19 relief money.
The program is set to end this year. The Montana Department of Commerce — the agency that runs the MERA — projected the remaining funding could last for about five months.
Since beginning in 2021, the program has spent $120 million in federal funding to provide rental assistance for over 13,000 households in the state.
The House Appropriations Committee tabled the bill on a 16-7 vote.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, said HB 901 could be resurrected with a smaller price tag, but doubted that would happen.
“It’s kind of a miserable session right now for housing,” Kortum said.
Kortum said that his main concern was the effect losing MERA would have on elderly people and people with disabilities.
“That’s what’s happening in my district, 80-year-old folks are getting evictions,” Kortum said.
Supporters of the bill described the program as a “miracle light” that helped people find housing during the pandemic in areas like Bozeman, where affordable housing is scarce.
Kathleen Chavis said during the hearing that the program has helped to keep her family from being homeless. Her daughter became paralyzed after blood clots caused by COVID-19 caused her to have a stroke, which caused Chavis and her son to give up their jobs to provide care.
“I ask that you would consider people who right now are just struggling to survive,” Chavis said.
John Sinrud, lobbyist and president for the Montana Landlord Association, was the lone opponent of the bill. He said that there were no regulations or sideboards built into MERA, and that there was abuse in the program.
He added that there are other funds, like Section 8 housing, in the state and that Kortum’s bill and the program were “not needed.”
“This becomes an entitlement program,” Sinrud said. “It’s another entitlement program, there’s no incentive to work, none whatsoever.”
Kortum’s bill was intended to fund the program, and did not have directives for more stringent measures to be taken in reviewing applications.
Melissa Higgins, executive director of the state’s ARPA Housing Program, said during the hearing that there are requirements when a person applies for rental assistance, like that a person must have 80% or less of the area median income, must self-attest to having direct or indirect income loss because of COVID-19, and provide documentation of their income.
Higgins said that since prohibitions on evictions were lifted, people who are either waiting for or receiving MERA payments can still get evicted.
The program, which pays three months up front to landlords, can get money back for an evicted tenant, she said.
A portion of the hearing was spent identifying issues in the program. Kortum suggested demand for MERA was part of the problem — the Montana Department of Commerce can process about 800 applications in a month, while the application demand is about 1,100, he said.
Kortum added that if the program had more staff, applications would have been processed faster and money that was returned could have been spent quicker.
Higgins put the burden of the program’s issues, particularly the millions the state has returned, on timeline and reporting demands required by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
She said in response to a question from the committee that both rounds of pandemic disbursements of Emergency Rental Assistance, or ERA, funding came with requirements to develop a process to determine excess funds in states.
That process was based on an expenditure ratio, meaning how much a recipient received versus how much was being spent, she said. Those ratios determined how much a state gave back in ERA funding.
The first disbursement of $200 million came in April 2021.
Higgins said that amount was sent to “small population states” like Montana, and that the money came without consideration for the needs of smaller population states, or how quickly those states could spend the money.
For example, Montana returned $98 million to the Department of the Treasury from the first round of ERA funding.
The second lump of federal funding, which arrived in January 2022, furthered the time crunch experienced from the first round.
Higgins said that the program ended up with excess funds from the first round when the second disbursement came, and needed to begin spending money from the second round because “we were not going to meet the expenditure ratios.”
“I think we did get the money out the door as fast as we could with the resources that we had,” Higgins said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.