A bill that would give money to food banks for purchasing more food from local farmers is making its way through the Montana Legislature.

The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 276 on Tuesday and may vote on the measure next week.

The bill would allocate $1 million to a grant program managed by the Montana Department of Agriculture. The program, which would expire in 2025, would dole out cash to local food banks to purchase local food.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

