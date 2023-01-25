A bill that would give money to food banks for purchasing more food from local farmers is making its way through the Montana Legislature.
The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 276 on Tuesday and may vote on the measure next week.
The bill would allocate $1 million to a grant program managed by the Montana Department of Agriculture. The program, which would expire in 2025, would dole out cash to local food banks to purchase local food.
Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, sponsored the bill. He said the legislation would allow more food banks to distribute locally sourced food and fresh produce while creating additional markets for agriculture producers.
For the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, money from the bill would help them set up more purchasing agreements with local producers and offer more local food in general.
“The bill seems like a win-win for everyone,” said Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for the Human Resource and Development Council that oversees the food bank. “It gives everyone some more stability while also helping the local economy.”
The nonprofit purchases and receives donations from local producers like Root Cellar Foods, Amaltheia and Gallatin Valley Botanical, but they want to make those relationships more permanent.
To do that, they need more money, Holder said.
As of Thursday, the food bank was still waiting to hear if it received a grant from the Department of Agriculture to purchase more local food.
“There’s only so many grants they can give out,” Holder said. But if the bill passes, there would be $1 million more to go around.
If the food bank receives grant money, they would use it to try to keep fresh food and produce stocked 24/7, Holder said.
Farmers would have more stable profit amid a volatile food market if the food bank could guarantee its yearly purchases, she added.
That idea was echoed by bill supporters Tuesday during the committee hearing. No one spoke against the bill.
John Wallace, who represented Butte’s National Center for Appropriate Technology, which does agricultural innovation work, said producers experience substantial losses if they don’t have access to enough markets.
“We can help local farmers capture the most value from their harvest by improving access to local markets,” Wallace said.
A report by Grow Montana, another organization that supported the bill Tuesday, found that in 1910, 60% of the money a consumer spent on food went back to the farmer. Today, that number is estimated at 16%. But if food banks bought directly from farmers, less would be lost to processing and transportation costs.
On top of supporting farmers, proponents argued the bill would also address food insecurity and malnutrition experienced by some Montanans.
Lorianne Burhop, chief policy officer for the Montana Food Bank Network, said in testimony Tuesday that the past year has seen an increased need for families using food pantries.
In November 2021, 29,000 households used a Montana food bank. A year later, that number jumped to 44,000 households.
In addition to increased need, some food banks are seeing fewer donations this year because of the high cost of food, Burhop added.
HRDC’s Holder said that the Gallatin Valley Food Bank budgets a certain amount of money each year to stock the goods that aren’t often donated like fresh produce and perishables.
But halfway through the year, that money ran out because of food costs.
Folks are visiting the food bank more frequently, Holder added. Between groceries, gas and rent, people are stretched thin.
Supporters also argued the legislation would improve food security for rural areas that lack big grocery stores or food banks.
As the bill is written, organizations that serve as “food hubs” could use grant money to put in purchasing agreements with local producers, improve food storage and transportation, and provide resources to smaller, more rural food distributors.
The idea is that a hub receiving grant money would use part of it to support smaller food banks that don’t have as many resources in the area.
Patrick Yawakie, representing the native-led People’s Food Sovereignty Program, testified that grant money would help support existing efforts to combat food insecurity on the Flathead Reservation.
“Most of our local communities are food insecure,” Yawakie said. “But this would help us expand our program’s accessibility and reach.”
