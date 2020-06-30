Montana State University has launched a new website to help students searching for off-campus housing.
MSU is also looking for landlords and apartment managers to participate in its new Off-Campus Housing Marketplace.
The website allows students to search for rentals based on the number of rooms, price and distance from campus. There are interior and exterior photos of each rental and links to email landlords directly.
MSU is in partnership with College Pads, a property listing company that works with college students.
The MSU Off-Campus Living website also offers students helpful information for living off campus, such as Streamline bus and other transportation information, roommate tips, legal services for students, renters insurance and a complete renters education guide.
“We want MSU students living off-campus to be good neighbors and great members of the Bozeman community,” Dean of Students Matt Caires said in a news release. “The Off-Campus Housing Marketplace gives students tools that can help them not only find a place but also prepare for living on their own, potentially for the first time.”
The new website is intended to give students an easier way to browse off-campus housing for the fall semester while keeping socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.
MSU asked landlords interested in the marketplace to email Tom Burns, College Pads vice president of sales, at tom@rentcp.com.
This story was changed June 30 to correct a website address.
