Montana State University administrators met Wednesday to talk about how to prepare for the the possible spread of novel coronavirus to Bozeman and what campus operations might look like if it does.
The group met to discuss what needs to be prioritized as it prepares for a possible Montana outbreak. Those priorities include looking into hosting in-person classes online, modifying care at the campus clinic and creating contingency plans to keep essential services operating if employees are out sick.
The meeting came less than two weeks before MSU students start spring break, meaning many will likely travel. Administrators talked about plans to communicate beforehand to students about how to stay healthy while traveling.
The group also discussed the status of students studying internationally this semester and trips that are upcoming this spring. Seventeen MSU art students studying in Italy will be returning to Bozeman shortly before spring break, which starts March 16. One student who had planned on studying in South Korea will also return because the university there suspended classes.
Italy and South Korea have the highest number of confirmed cases of the illness outside of China, where it originated. Italian officials announced Wednesday that schools would close temporarily nationwide as the government works to contain the outbreak.
The Montana University System banned university-sponsored travel to any country that the U.S. State Department deems a level 4 risk due to the virus.
Waded Cruzado, MSU president, reminded the group Wednesday that Montana does not have a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“This is something that we continue to monitor,” Cruzado said.
Wednesday’s meeting was between the MSU Institutional Response Group, made up of top administrators, and members of a new Incident Management Team, which has representatives from more than 20 departments. The team was activated Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to MSU’s website.
Hayley Tuggle, director of emergency management at MSU, said the university is coordinating with other Bozeman groups working to prepare for an outbreak, like the Gallatin City-County Health Department. Tuggle said the university is following guidelines put out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control specifically for colleges and universities.
“A lot of the things they recommend doing are things we’re already doing,” Tuggle said.
The CDC’s guidelines of institutions of higher education are designed to minimize disruption to teaching, according to its website. The agency recommends that universities promote taking preventative measures like covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often (for at least 20 seconds) and staying home when sick.
Officials do not advise that people wear medical masks as those are needed by healthcare professionals and people who need to cover their cough.
The CDC recommends that universities plan for students and staff to be absent, that they should be allowed to stay home to take care of sick family members and to cross-train staff for critical functions. It also advises the universities establish procedures to keep sick people at home, or at least kept separate from healthy people.
MSU created a page on its website dedicated to COVID-19 explanations, updates and MSU’s plans to prepare. It also includes a question submission form for any student looking for more answers.
More than 4,000 students from around the country and world will travel to Bozeman at the end of March for the National Conference on Undergraduate Research, and MSU does not have plans to cancel it. There are three MSU groups traveling for spring break to Ecuador, Belize and the United Kingdom. Those are also going forward as planned.
