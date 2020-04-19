The world’s oceans, cities and landfills are choking on billions of tons of thrown-away plastics, and Deia Schlosberg wants people to know the real reasons behind this environmental catastrophe and what they can do about it.
Her award-winning documentary “The Story of Plastic” will have its global premiere on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this Wednesday, on the Discovery Channel, where it can be seen in 134 countries.
“I’m thrilled — we’re thrilled, the whole team,” said Schlosberg, 40, who spoke in a phone interview from her family home in New York.
She graduated in 2013 from Montana State University with a master’s degree in science and natural history filmmaking. She said she wanted to go into filmmaking “to communicate stories of environmental and social justice.” At MSU she started wanting to look into misinformation campaigns, like those exposed in the book and documentary “Merchants of Doubt.”
Schlosberg said she didn’t want to make a film just showing mountains of plastic garbage and plastics polluting the oceans, which has been done. She wanted to tell a larger story, about the people on the front lines whose health is harmed by refineries and environments flooded with scrap plastic. And she wanted to show that this crisis resulted from “the deliberate tactic by the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries” to spread the myth that plastics are recyclable.
The World Economic Forum in 2018 named its “statistic of the year” that 90.5% of the world’s plastics are never recycled. And the film says, only 2% is effectively recycled, made into something equally valuable.
Which means 8 million metric tons of plastics are dumped into the ocean every year, equivalent to one city garbage truck dumping every minute of the day.
“Society has been placated,” Schlosberg said, by thinking, “Oh, plastic is OK, we can recycle it.” That myth was propaganda promoted by plastic associations and petrochemical trade groups, while the truth is that recycling plastic is expensive and difficult.
“Every time they melt it, it gets degraded more and more,” she said. “It loses strength, it releases toxins.
“For 98% of plastic, it’s just a matter of time before it gets into the environment,” she said. “It’s pretty upsetting.”
Another industry tactic has shifted the blame to consumers and made them feel that plastic pollution of the land and water is their fault, she said, “when the reality is these shouldn’t exist in the first place.”
“It keeps us from looking at how to change the system,” she said.
But that’s starting to change as governments around the world, from South Korea to Seattle to Morocco and the European Parliament, begin to ban plastic bags, plastic straws and plastic packaging. The documentary also looks at alternatives to plastics.
Three years after graduating from MSU, Schlosberg was arrested while filming a protest against the Keystone Pipeline in North Dakota. Activists decided to take non-violent action by turning off emergency valves to stop the flow of tar sands oil.
“The police didn’t see the difference between a filmmaker on a public road” and the protesters, she said. She was jailed and charged with felony conspiracy. It took her a good year to get the charges dropped. “I don’t regret it,” she said. “I didn’t break any laws.”
“The Story of Plastic,” which took three years to make, was shown last month at the Emerson as part of the Bozeman Doc Series. Its showing by the Discovery Channel is being promoted by the Gallatin Valley Earth Day organizers, who have had to postpone the major part of this year’s events until October.
“The Story of Plastic” will be shown Wednesday at noon Montana time on the Discovery Channel, channels 61 and 561 on Spectrum cable, channel 27 on Optimum.
