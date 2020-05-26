Money is likely to be super tight when the 2021 Legislature meets, but that doesn’t keep Montana State University leaders from dreaming of a $24 million campus hotel for its hospitality program or a $35 million future home for Gallatin College.
Those were two of dozens of building priorities listed when the Montana Board of Regents voted unanimously last week to send more than $184 million in building construction and repair projects from statewide campuses to the governor’s office, in hopes of someday winning money from the Legislature.
Probably the most unexpected projects on the list is $24 million for MSU’s hospitality program, while the need for a new home for fast-growing Gallatin College has been widely discussed.
Gallatin College doesn’t have enough space and its programs are now spread across four different locations, Michael Becker, MSU spokesman, wrote in an email.
“Gallatin College MSU is on the list because it is needed,” Becker said. “Population growth and workforce demand have increased the need for one- and two-year education to meet southwest Montana’s economic needs. Indeed, the programs with the highest demands are already at capacity or have wait lists, such as welding and culinary arts.”
A new Gallatin College building would be built on campus in a location to be determined if funding becomes available, he added.
Asked about the hospitality building, Becker said that MSU had “initiated plans for a future building to house our Hospitality Management academic programs,” and that “a feasibility study for a campus hotel” would be completed this fall.
“After agriculture, the tourism and hospitality sector is the engine of Montana’s economy,” he wrote. “We are currently developing a fundraising plan.”
The No. 1 priority on the statewide University System’s wish list to the Legislature is $9 million to improve building security with a key system and electronic access project. Taylor Blossom, MSU’s former student president, said he supports the project to increase safety for students.
MSU won the last big building project from the 2019 Legislature — $25 million to renovate Romney Hall.
So in the next session, the top priorities would go to the University of Montana’s affiliated campuses — $6 million for Montana Tech’s heating system in Butte, $12 million to renovate Block Hall at UM-Western in Dillon and $34 million for UM’s new science lab and forestry building in Missoula.
Lower on the priority list are MSU’s requests — $11 million for the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station research labs and Wool Lab, $8.9 million for MSU-Billings Applied Science Building, $5.6 million for more AES new construction and plant breeders facilities and $3.1 million for MSU-Northern’s Hagener Science Center lab and classroom renovation in Havre.
Within that group the biggest request from MSU in Bozeman is $35 million for new construction for Gallatin College, listed as No. 6 out of nine top priorities statewide.
Jason Yager, who works for a high-tech company in Bozeman, urged the regents to support Gallatin College, saying the laser and photonics industry here has been growing rapidly and can’t hire enough graduates from the photonics technician program, because the number of students is limited by size of the college’s facilities.
Even in good economic times — before the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession — the University System would be lucky to get the top few requests passed by the Legislature. So there’s not much hope for MSU’s priorities in 2021.
But since the state’s Long Range Building Program usually takes years, getting on the list at least moves a project forward. It took eight years for MSU to win approval of Romney Hall money, though it was the University System’s No. 1 priority for much of that time.
There’s a better chance, however, to win lawmakers’ approval of building projects that require zero state dollars to build, because the campuses have raised the construction funds on their own. These are called “authority only” projects.
Most notable on MSU’s list of authority-only projects is $24 million for the hospitality program. Other authority-only projects for MSU include $5 million to improve space at Renne Library, $2 million to upgrade instructional space and $1 million for the Ag Experiment Station’s Wool Lab.
The state’s campuses are also asking for $60 million for major repairs. For MSU those include a fire suppression and alarm system for Reid Hall, $1.7 million; campus fire alarm network for $1.5 million; $882,000 for pedestrian safety upgrades; and $1.6 million to replace the roof on Lewis Hall.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.