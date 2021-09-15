Support Local Journalism


A Belgrade resident died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash while riding near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

The 51-year-old rider was driving northwest on Airport Road at about 2:45 p.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle near Witt Lane and went off the west shoulder of Airport Road, according to the crash report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The rider overcorrected, which caused the motorcycle to roll and throw them from the bike, according to the report. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP has not released a name or any other identifying information about the rider. 

The crash is under investigation by MHP. The crash report does not indicate that speed, drugs or alcohol are suspected causes of the crash or if the rider was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigating trooper did not immediately return a request for more information. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

