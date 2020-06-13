The Montana Department of Transportation will start work Monday on Rouse Avenue from Lamme Street to Main Street that is expected to close the stretch of road until mid-August.
During the closure, the transportation department will replace the storm drain, reconstruct the road and install a new traffic light at Mendenhall Street. The work will include installing ramps, curbs, and gutters and sidewalks.
Traffic will be detoured to Oak Street, Seventh Avenue and Main Street, according to a transportation department news release. No traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians, will be allowed in the area.
William Fogarty, with the transportation department, said impacts of the work on Rouse will be intense for about two months and then reduce substantially. Crews are digging up the road now to avoid having to work during school hours in front of Hawthorne Elementary School.
“We do not want parents and children having to navigate around that,” Fogarty said.
Work on Rouse Avenue from Oak Street to Lamme Street started last fall. That project is expected to finish later this year and will include a center turn lane, designated bike lanes and sidewalks along the road.
