Turns out that groundhog was right, more winter is coming.
Three systems bringing light to moderate snow are incoming throughout this week and the early days of next week. The first flakes were expected to fall late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Ray Greely, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said that a Pacific system could bring between 2 and 4 inches of snow in the Bozeman area. Areas further east toward Bozeman Pass could receive more than the city, he said.
Greely said that Tuesday’s snowfall is concerning because much of the precipitation will happen during peak travel hours. Though whiteout conditions are unlikely, paying attention to other drivers and slowing down are important to prevent accidents, he said.
Another system is coming Wednesday. That storm could bring slightly less snow, dropping between 1 to 2 inches. The pair of winter weather systems combined could bring up to 6 inches of snow, Greely said.
Temperatures will drop, Greely said, but not drastically. Monday night could dip to the low to mid 20s, and bounce back up to a high of around 30 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. The second system might have slightly cooler temperatures than the first storm, but won’t bring any Arctic air with it.
A third system could arrive Sunday, bringing even colder temperatures and more snow.
“It might have a spring feel to it, but winter is not completely gone,” Greely said.
Snow was hard to come by in January, and the same has proven to be true at February’s halfway mark. Greely said that 9.8 inches of snow fell throughout January.
The beginning of the month got off to a strong start, providing much-needed snowpack in the mountains around Bozeman. The end of January was a different story, with snowfall virtually disappearing. That caused snowpack to dip just below normal levels.
So far, only .8 inches have dusted the area in February.
“There is time to catch up, but overall snowfall is running a little below average in low elevations,” Greely said.
The Bridger Bowl snow report showed that the ski area has a base depth of 29 inches of snow Monday. The last recorded snowfall was an inch on Feb. 11, according to the report.
The Big Sky snow report showed that the Headwaters ski area had a base depth of 43 inches Monday. The Andesite ski area had a base depth of 22 inches.
The majority of the state — with the exception of the Flathead Valley — is experiencing varying levels of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Most of Gallatin county is under the “severe drought” classification. The northern sliver of the county that shares a border with Jefferson, Broadwater and Meagher counties is under an “extreme” drought classification.