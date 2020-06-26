Sen. Steve Daines: "I have been very consistent since I first ran for Congress back in 2012 that I want the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and would like to see it replaced with solutions here that better fit with Montana's health care needs and not a top-down driven federal government solution."
Sen. Jon Tester plans to introduce a Senate resolution next week calling on the Department of Justice to defend the existing law. In an emailed statement, Tester said, "The Trump Administration’s scheme to rip away health coverage from millions of Americans — including more than 100,000 Montanans — as we face a public health crisis and economic uncertainty is wrong for Montana. This cruel and reckless action would endanger the lives of millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions, imperil Montana’s rural and frontier hospitals, and put thousands in our state at risk of going bankrupt. The ACA isn’t perfect, but during this public health emergency we should be fighting tooth and nail to expand access to health care, instead of callously working to take it away.”
A spokesperson for Rep. Greg Gianforte said in an email, “Greg believes we must fix our broken health care system and that any reforms must protect people with preexisting conditions, reduce costs, and preserve rural access to care — all efforts he’s undertaken as he’s served Montana in Congress.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.