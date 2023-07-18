Gallatin County Fair Vet
Buy Now

Veterinarian Nick Johnson stops to pet a family friend’s heifer while making his rounds at the Gallatin County Fair on July 21, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Amid a nationwide shortage of veterinarians, the executive director of the Human Society of Western Montana said she is also seeing the squeeze across Montana, where people are struggling to get veterinary care.

“When you have a veterinary shortage, nationally, statewide, it really is compounded for people who already don’t have much access to veterinary care,” said Humane Society Executive Director Marta Pierpoint. “So it is really important for organizations like ours to reach into rural communities and provide support when there’s just an inability to even access any kind of care.”

The shortage has meant delays in surgery for animals and reduced hours at some clinics. It has professionals in the field pointing out the need for more vet training programs, especially because Montana is an agricultural state with livestock.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.