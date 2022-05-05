Dressed in red and carrying signs that proclaimed “No More Stolen Sisters” and photos of missing Indigenous people, a group of students, staff and community members gathered at Montana State University’s campus for a silent prayer walk.
The prayer walk was one event in a series on Thursday to mark the national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
The events included a panel discussion, a jingle dress and round dance and a talking circle, with organizers saying it was a day of learning and healing.
“We’ve seen girls our age be missing or murdered and never get solved and you see how much of an impact that has and how much it is brushed under the rug. It’s a problem,” said Maleeka Knows His Gun, an MSU nursing student and Miss Indian MSU.
Knows His Gun and Kola Bad Bear were co-chairs of the event. Both students are members of the Crow Tribe.
“My goal as a whole is to bring awareness to help educate college students and inform the city of Bozeman about the epidemic that has been going on for quite some time,” Knows His Gun said.
The national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day falls on May 5, the birthday of Hanna Harris. A citizen of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, Harris went missing and was later found murdered in 2013 in Lame Deer, MT.
Indigenous people go missing or are murdered at disproportionately high rates in the United States, often with limited police resources and media attention.
While Indigenous people account for about 7% of Montana’s population, they were over a quarter of the state’s missing persons between 2017 and 2019. The state estimates nearly 80% of those reported missing were younger than 18 years old.
Organizers of MSU’s MMIP events said they wanted to bring awareness to the epidemic, honor the families of the missing and murdered and highlight the importance of self-care and healing.
Knows His Gun said the focus on healing extended to the jingle dress dance and talk circle.
“There are so many traumas that come out of it,” she said.
Knows His Gun and fellow students also recently created the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Student Association at MSU.
“I hope to spread awareness and get students involved to show these things that not a lot of people know about,” Knows His Gun said of the association’s creation.
The student group aims to raise money for families that have missing or murdered relatives, bring awareness to the issue, lead self-defense classes and organize other prevention and informational activities.
“People are going missing and getting murdered every day,” Knows His Gun said.
MSU’s awareness day included a panel discussion, with people sharing how they have personally been impacted or connected to MMIP.
“We’re here so that we don’t forget,” said Walter Fleming, chair of the Native American Studies department.
Many of the panelists shared stories of members of their families going missing or being murdered, and spearheading grassroots searches following a lack of action and support from law enforcement.
“If it wasn’t for family members getting out there and badgering law enforcement nothing would happen. It tears you apart that there’s no accountability and the justice system is so broken when it comes to Native people. It breaks my heart that this is happening,” said Susan Stewart, an artist and member of the Crow Tribe.
Stewart also founded the Fierce Women Warriors Foundation to mentor and empower girls and women.
Cheryl Horn, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people and member of the Crow Tribe, described the search for her 16-year old niece Selena Not Afraid, who went missing in 2019. Using social media, fliers, and search parties, Horn and other family members found Not Afraid’s body three weeks later near a rest stop in Big Horn County.
Since then, Horn has become an advocate and a resource for families of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
“We don’t want to be here but we’re here and we have to help each other,” Horn said of her grassroots advocacy work.
MSU’s Native American Studies outreach coordinator and recruitment specialist Kristie Russette, a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe from Rocky Boy, moderated the panel. Other panelists included Nicholas Ross-Dick, a program manager for MSU’s American Indian/Alaskan Native Students Success and a member of the Yakama Nation.
Panelists talked about the importance of self-care and healing when navigating trauma and loss.
“As Natives, we stand alone a lot,” Horn said. “… In order to help others, we have to help ourselves first. Recenter yourself, move forward and help who you can.”
The panelists also shared ways non-Indigenous people can help, including learning about the epidemic, supporting and listening to Indigenous voices, amplifying searches for missing persons and asking families what they need.
Horn highlighted two organizations that provide money and support to families of missing and murdered Indigenous people, Snowbird Fund and Sovereign Bodies Institute.
Tamera Bear Comes Out has been searching for her daughter Shacaiah Harding since she went missing in 2018.
“It helps when someone says, ‘How can I help?’,” she said. “… It’s amazing how many people have heart and as a mother, I appreciate that.”
Bear Comes Out said the last four years have been the most challenging of her life.
“It’s the hardest thing a mother will ever go through,” she said.