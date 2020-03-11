Montana State University announced Wednesday that because of concerns about coronavirus, it was canceling a national conference that had been expected to bring 4,000 students and faculty members from around the nation to the Bozeman campus this month.
MSU President Waded Cruzado released a statement saying that “after thoughtful consideration and careful monitoring of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation,” the National Conference on Undergraduate Research, scheduled March 26 to 28, would be canceled.
“While at this time there is not a confirmed COVID-19 case in the state of Montana, as a responsible community member, canceling the conference is the right decision,” Cruzado wrote.
“I understand canceling the conference is upsetting and inconvenient for the many talented undergraduate researchers who planned to present their hard work,” she wrote.
“This decision might also come as a disappointment for their faculty and mentors. We apologize for any inconvenience this decision might create.”
The decision was made in consultation with the national Council on Undergraduate Research, whose directors were in “unanimous, unequivocal” agreement, said Tracy Ellig, MSU spokesman.
MSU also consulted with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, and MSU’s own health care professionals.
The university’s statements earlier this month that the NCUR conference would go on as scheduled had upset and angered some Bozeman residents, who complained to the Chronicle that MSU’s conference could bring the virus here. Ellig said MSU received similar complaints.
Hundreds of conference attendees were going to stay in local hotels. Ellig said MSU informed the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce leadership of its decision.
Attendee registration had been declining, he said, but that wasn’t the reason for the cancelation.
It was clearly a disappointing decision for MSU officials, who had been excited to announce in 2017 that the conference was coming to Montana. It was to be a chance to celebrate and showcase nationally MSU’s undergraduate research, which the university sees as one of its strengths.
MSU proclaimed this the Year of Undergraduate Research and posted banners all around campus with the YOUR logo.
Bozeman campus administrators, professors and students had been working for months, and in some cases years, to prepare for this major event.
Cruzado thanked those who had worked hard and diligently to plan the conference, especially Colin Shaw, director of undergraduate research, and community partners.
Other university academic conferences around the country have also been canceled, Ellig said.
“This is an unprecedented situation,” he said. “We just believe this is the most cautious, safe thing to do.”
