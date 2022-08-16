As Montana State University’s campus prepares to shake off the summer slumber and welcome the bustle of returning students, its President Waded Cruzado sits in her office surrounded by Bobcat memorabilia and blue and gold.
In an interview with the Chronicle in late July, Cruzado applauded the successes of the past year and looked ahead to the upcoming Montana Legislature, continued campus growth and challenges around hiring and housing.
Looking back at last year, Cruzado said she was proud that the university held in-person classes. As the university heads into school year three impacted by COVID-19, the safety measures will look largely the same, with vaccines and testing available through Student Health Partners.
“Our students felt that we listened to their concerns and they wanted for us to know that they loved being on campus, learning in classrooms, having access to their faculty members in person. That was very important to us,” Cruzado said.
While she was proud of how MSU navigated COVID, it highlighted “how delicate that financial balance is.”
A big challenge for all universities moving forward is how to maintain affordability while continuing to “serve our mission which is to educate the sons and daughters of the working families of America,” Cruzado said.
Cruzado celebrated last year’s athletic successes, with the football team ending up in the national championship game, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams going to the NCAA tournaments.
“The Bobcat athletic program turned into this wonderful opportunity to help us come back together as a community after COVID,” she said.
Last year also saw the completion of a handful of long-term building projects, including the $18 million Bobcat Athletic Complex, $20 million American Indian Hall, and $32 million in renovations to Romney Hall. The $78 million Student Wellness Center, which broke ground in September 2021, is on track to be finished by 2023, Cruzado said.
In the last year, MSU also announced additional donations of $101 million to the Collee of Nursing from Mark and Robyn Jones to expand facilities at five campuses and $50 million to the School of Computing from the Gianforte Family Foundation for a new building.
When asked about balancing campus growth in a town where land is at a premium, Cruzado said the balance was of “paramount importance.”
The university’s decision to renovate Romney and Gaines halls instead of constructing new facilities, she said, was an example of prioritizing what the university had and dedicating new spaces for programs that are growing fast, like computer science programs.
“We want to make sure that every decision that we make takes into consideration where the campus is today but also where is the campus going to be when we are not around 50 years from now, 100 years from now?” she said.
Legislative priorities
Looking ahead to the upcoming legislative session, Cruzado said MSU would be helping the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents with their legislative agenda, including campus budgets.
In addition, MSU has two projects it’s hoping to get approved. One is a building for MSU Gallatin College, which has its programs dispersed between four locations.
“This is the only two-year program in the state of Montana that doesn’t have a dedicated building,” Cruzado said. “We would love to have a building for Gallatin College and we would love for that building to be right here on campus so that those students could avail themselves of all the student services that the university provides.”
Many of its programs are at or near capacity due to limited space for students.
“That is very sad when industry comes knocking at our door and saying, we need for the university to prepare or to help us with this workforce development area and we have the goodwill, we have the interest but right now don’t have the space to do that,” she said.
Cruzado said it makes sense for Gallatin College to be co-located on MSU’s campus since it’s already “a part of the continuum of degrees that Montana State University can offer.”
“I think it’s important for the university to convey that message about the importance of all educational programs, including two-year programs,” she said.
The second project MSU is hoping to get approved is a partnership with the University of Washington School of Dentistry and its Regional Initiatives in Dental Education (RIDE) program. Montana residents would do their early coursework at MSU, complete their dental degree at the University of Washington and then return to Montana for their practicum.
“This is another opportunity that we have identified where our rural communities in Montana are deprived of dental health services. And that is something that through this program, we could start preparing eight dentists every year and fulfill that need in our state,” Cruzado said.
Staffing, retention and housing
The cost of housing and living in Bozeman has been a challenge in recruiting and retaining employees for businesses across the city. MSU isn’t immune to those challenges.
“The best thing that we can do is to do our best and work very hard to keep and retain the wonderful staff and faculty and employees that we have. That’s number one,” Cruzado said. “Number two, we are looking at ways in which we can attract even more local people.”
Cruzado said she has also been in conversation with local business owners in strategizing ways students could balance their school schedule and be employed either by the university or local employers to both fill a need and gain experience.
“So, we are trying to envision what would be that opportunity so that students can be part of the solution but also without having to sacrifice their progress towards a college degree,” Cruzado said.
For MSU’s own hiring, Cruzado said the faculty staffing has remained relatively stable, with “some churning there,” while areas like custodial services, culinary services and grounds crews have been more challenging.
As of early August, there were around 250 jobs posted to MSU’s job board, which includes positions across its campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Havre and Great Falls.
MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said the communications department has hired three employees from out-of-state in the last six months. For those positions, people have still been willing to move to Bozeman knowing there are housing challenges because they consider the lifestyle so attractive.
When asked about the challenges for graduate students moving to Bozeman, who often rely on stipends or fixed incomes, Cruzado said, “We are trying to get ahead of that concern.”
“Last year we were able to house a good number of our graduate students. And this year our numbers tell us that while we expect a strong student enrollment, that we are very close to being able to meet demand,” she said.
Cruzado said the university is looking forward to future housing demand, with a feasibility program regularly assessing student housing and where the areas of pressure are.
With 6,500 beds available to MSU students, just over 1,000 beds are devoted to graduate students, including their families, according to MSU spokesman Michael Becker.
Last fall, the university reported 2,173 graduate students, a new record and an 8% increase from the previous year.
While official enrollment numbers won’t be available until later in the fall, Cruzado said “it’s looking strong.”
“I think we should continue to have some strong numbers but here’s the thing that I like most about what I see preliminarily in the numbers for this year: I see a lot of Montana addresses. I see a lot of Montana students,” she said.
She added it meant MSU “continues to be the university of choice.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.