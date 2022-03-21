Karolina Konieczna's phone buzzes at all times of the day, including in the early hours of the morning, where her connections in Poland and Ukraine, with a seven or eight hour time difference, are reaching out with requests for aid.
Konieczna, an architecture graduate student at Montana State University, is originally from Poland and has been coordinating direct aid to people in Ukraine and Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
“We want to help people to get out from Ukraine, find them a safe place to stay and support them during that stay,” Konieczna said.
Learning of Konieczna’s efforts, a group of MSU undergraduate and graduate students have joined her, forming the Ukraine Relief Effort to continue sending direct relief to those on-the-ground in Ukraine and Poland.
By the end of the third week of the invasion, the group had raised around $4,860, with money going to efforts that included purchasing a new stretcher for a volunteer ambulance on the Poland/Ukraine border and helping to coordinate travel for a woman with a broken leg out of Ukraine.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates 10 million Ukrainians are displaced, with an estimated 3.4 million fleeing the country. More than 2 million Ukrainians have entered Poland.
Cassie Birch, an undergraduate MSU student, connected with Konieczna a few days after Russia’s invasion began. Birch also has friends in Ukraine and was working to raise funds for a few people trying to get out of the country.
“It’s pure panic over there and there’s no system to get people out. So someone tells someone else, ‘Hey, there’s this crazy American-Polish girl who’s helping us find help.’ And then they’re texting Karolina and then she’s texting her friends, calling everyone. I’ve watched her at a coffee shop arrange ambulances for people to get them out of Ukraine and into a hospital,” Birch said.
Birch said she teamed up with Konieczna to take some of the work off her plate and help expand the fundraising efforts.
The Bozeman-based group consists of around six volunteers, including Konieczna, Birch, Brian McKeithan, Michael Behem, Steve Houtz, and Preston Holmgren. They are all undergraduate and graduate students from MSU.
“The big thing that is very important about this is the direct impact. It’s not going through a bunch of bureaucratic hoops. These are people that she knows directly. I donated money and then a couple hours later, she’s like this is what your money bought,” said Behem, an MSU graduate student. “The help is immediate.”
McKeithan, an MSU undergraduate student, said as he wanted to get involved as he watched the war from a distance but didn’t know how to until he connected with Konieczna.
“The grassroots nature of it is really effective. It’s really a network of trust on both sides of getting money into people’s hands so they can use it on what’s needed right now,” McKeithan said.
Konieczna said there are around 200 volunteers the group is working with in Poland and Ukraine, including someone who works their IT job each day, then volunteers driving people around, delivering medical supplies and helping people find housing.
The group has used Venmo and Paypal to accept donations and then transfer money to Ukrainian and Polish people they’ve connected with. Konieczna has used her connections in Poland and word-of-mouth to help provide money for supplies, food and gasoline, and to organize transportation out of Ukraine and find temporary housing in Poland.
“She has people that are driving across the border with an RV full of supplies or a personal vehicle full of supplies, dropping it off and then coming back with people that they can put in their personal cars,” Birch said. “This is all person-to-person donations and person-to-person help.”
Konieczna said transparency was important to the group, with the website posting receipts and photos of the supplies bought by Polish volunteers, including videos from one volunteer who is making regular trips in an RV to and from Ukraine.
“We want to be 100% transparent with people. Like this is where your money is going. It’s not going to our pockets but it’s really going to people,” she said.
Some of the aid going to organizations or the Polish government will be used on a long-term basis, Konieczna said.
“We are thinking right now. We have to take this old lady with a broken leg from point A to point B from point B to Point C and she can stay in point D,” Konieczna said, recalling a recent example of the work the group has done.
The group has a list of medical supplies they’re seeking on its website, with plans to set up collection sites around Bozeman after they work out the shipping logistics.
“Beyond just the money, there’s also sending medical supplies from here to there because there are certain shortages and issues in what they have available. Money works in some things but in other things, direct donations is a better option,” said Behem, an MSU graduate student.
Outside of medical supplies, Konieczna said, the needs change regularly, which is often why it’s easier to send money directly to those in Ukraine and Poland versus trying to mail them from the United States.
“The amount of money that we’re sending, like $300 or $500 is a tremendous amount of money there. It’s a life changer. So even if it’s like, for you $5, for them, it’s a lot of money,” Konieczna said.
The group said they are open to not only financial donations but also for people to volunteer their time and skills, including accounting, business, legal and nonprofit experience.
“There’s three ways for people to help. There’s cash donations through PayPal and Venmo, collecting and shipping medical supplies and actual manpower. We need people to help either with logistics, collections, fundraising, and organizing,” Behem said.
Another Polish speaker would also be helpful, he said, to help relieve some of the work Konieczna does coordinating.
The group said they’re learning as they go, with no one having experience with organizing something like this before. They are also looking to partner with a nonprofit in the area.
While the first few weeks were fast-paced, the group worked to stand up the organizational infrastructure during their spring break last week, including creating a website and social media sites.
“We don’t think this is going to be a short term thing. Our priorities are 100% what’s happening right now and then hopefully the war calms down but there’s still gonna be a lot of work to do,” Birch said.
For Konieczna, her phone continues to buzz throughout the day with people seeking help.
“Now, we feel a bit more calm but we are still waking up really nervous. I wake up at seven o’clock and I am nervous,” she said.