‘Tis the season of tassels, caps, gowns and Bobcat pride.
Montana State University is set to celebrate the graduation of 2,600 students in two ceremonies on Friday.
The university will hold a morning and afternoon commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Tickets won’t be required for either ceremony.
Around 1,813 undergraduate students, 337 master’s students and 103 doctoral students are expected to receive degrees, according to the university’s registrar’s office. Roughly 182 Gallatin College students will also receive associate degrees or certificates.
Around 209 undergraduate students expected to complete their degrees in the summer will also be able to walk during the commencement ceremony.
Judge Sidney Thomas and political reporter Chuck Johnson are expected to address graduates during the ceremonies.
Parking on campus will be free Friday for those planning to attend the commencement ceremonies. The university recommends the two stadium lots and the fieldhouse lot.
For those wishing to socially distance more, there will be a livestream set up in Inspiration Hall in Norm Asbjornson Hall. It will also be livestreamed online at montana.edu/commencement.
The morning ceremony will include students from the College of Arts and Architecture, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing and College of Letters and Science. The procession is scheduled to start at 8:40 a.m.
Thomas, judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal, will receive an honorary doctorate and address graduates in the morning ceremony. Thomas was appointed in 1996 by President Bill Clinton.
Kathleen Chafey and Ellen Kreighbaum will also receive the President’s Medallion during the morning ceremony.
Chafey is former assistant dean of the nursing school and helped create Caring For Our Own, a program designed to support Indigenous nursing students. Kreighbaum is a former professor in the Department of Health and Human Development and launched women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics at MSU.
The afternoon ceremony will include students from the College of Agriculture, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, College of Education, Health and Human Development and Gallatin College. The procession is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m.
Johnson will receive an honorary doctorate during the afternoon session. Johnson covered Montana politics for over four decades, working for most of the state’s major daily newspapers. He covered the 2017 Montana Legislature for the Chronicle.
In all, he covered 22 legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives. He also covered the 1972 state Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press.